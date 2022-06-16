‘Vitamin A Plus Capsule significant for normal growth of babies’

RANGPUR, June 15: Providing Vitamin A Plus Capsule to every under-five child is very important to ensure normal growth, reduce death risks and prevent night blindness and other vision-related problems.

Officials and public representatives came up with the observation on Wednesday at the inaugural ceremony of the four-day National Vitamin A Plus Campaign (first round)-2022 at City Bhaban premises in the city.

Panel Mayor of Rangpur Alhaj Mahmudur Rahman Tutu launched the campaign by administering Vitamin 'A' Plus Capsules to a number of under five babies on the occasion as the chief guest.

Chief Executive Officer of RpCC Md. Ruhul Amin Miah presided over the function.

Ruhul Amin Miah narrated the importance of continuation of Vitamin A supplementation for the under-five babies to strengthen their immune system and disease resistance capacity for their healthier growth.

He said 594 health workers and volunteers under supervision of 44 supervisors will provide Vitamin A Plus capsules to 1.29 lakh babies at 297 outreach centers in all 33 wards of the city from 8 am to 4 pm.

Around 20,000 babies (6-11 months) and 1,09,000 babies (12-59 months) will be administered with one dose of one lakh units of Vitamin A Plus Blue capsule and one dose of two lakh units of Vitamin A Red capsule each respectively.

"We are also administering Vitamin A capsules to under-five babies at the immunization center of RpCC, bus stands, rail stations and other places in the city abiding by the health directives amid the Covid-19 pandemic," Miah added.

The panel mayor said Vitamin A Plus Capsule has no side effects in general and asked parents not to become afraid and contact the health officials concerned if their babies would show vomiting tendency after taking the capsule.

"Supplementation of Vitamin A also reduces 30 percent measles-related and 33 percent diarrhoea-related death risks of the under five babies," he added.











