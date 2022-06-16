

Rohingyas repatriation yet remains a far cry



We believe, our envoy to the UN has been markedly clear in her speech. Nearly 5 years have passed almost a million Rohingyas fled home in one of the largest manmade humanitarian disasters in recent history. And the promise of their safe return yet remains unfulfilled.



We are also worried since the Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely diverted the world's focus from Rohingya refugees to millions of fleeing Ukrainian refugees, seeking shelter in number of European countries. The least we expect is the Rohingya agenda to take a backseat against the backdrop of an ongoing war and fast transforming World Order.



The point, however, the root of the Rohingya crisis lay in Myanmar. The ruling military junta there has to actively and enthusiastically scale up efforts to ensure voluntary and dignified return of the refugees.



Bangladesh has done more than enough in sheltering over a million Rohingya refugees at immense economic, environmental and security costs - it is time for the UN to take serious stock of the situation. Efforts on our side alone will not bring about any lasting solution to end the crisis.



Simultaneously, it is imperative to ensure accountability for all violations and abuses in Myanmar. Therefore, we would remind the UN Security Council to monitor compliance of the Provisional Measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case initiated by the Gambia on behalf of the OIC.



The international community, in particular UN member states has a strong humanitarian obligation and responsibility towards Rohingya refugees.



The international community must wake up from the slumber to realise that the manmade crisis is not created by Bangladesh, it is an internal crisis created by Myanmar, and dumped unfairly on Bangladesh.



However, despite a number of resolutions from the UN, Myanmar so far has shown little commitment in repatriating the refugees with dignity and full citizenship status.



Apart from UN member states, regional countries and Myanmar's trading partners such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia and Germany, ASEAN and OIC countries must also come forward in putting pressure on Myanmar to sincerely address the humanitarian crisis.



Last but never the least, in case the international community fails to come up with a permanent solution to address the humanitarian crisis - it must commit to absorb a million plus forcibly displaced refugees sheltered in Bangladesh - as it has done with many other refugees in the past. While addressing the UN General Assembly on Monday - following a briefing by UN Secretary General's Special Envoy to Myanmar - our permanent representative urged UN authorities to scale up its programmes in Rakhine State of Myanmar to repatriate the forcibly displaced Rohingyas. Moreover, Her Excellency also called upon the Special Envoy to work towards an early implementation of the bilateral return arrangements of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh.We believe, our envoy to the UN has been markedly clear in her speech. Nearly 5 years have passed almost a million Rohingyas fled home in one of the largest manmade humanitarian disasters in recent history. And the promise of their safe return yet remains unfulfilled.We are also worried since the Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely diverted the world's focus from Rohingya refugees to millions of fleeing Ukrainian refugees, seeking shelter in number of European countries. The least we expect is the Rohingya agenda to take a backseat against the backdrop of an ongoing war and fast transforming World Order.The point, however, the root of the Rohingya crisis lay in Myanmar. The ruling military junta there has to actively and enthusiastically scale up efforts to ensure voluntary and dignified return of the refugees.Bangladesh has done more than enough in sheltering over a million Rohingya refugees at immense economic, environmental and security costs - it is time for the UN to take serious stock of the situation. Efforts on our side alone will not bring about any lasting solution to end the crisis.Simultaneously, it is imperative to ensure accountability for all violations and abuses in Myanmar. Therefore, we would remind the UN Security Council to monitor compliance of the Provisional Measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case initiated by the Gambia on behalf of the OIC.The international community, in particular UN member states has a strong humanitarian obligation and responsibility towards Rohingya refugees.The international community must wake up from the slumber to realise that the manmade crisis is not created by Bangladesh, it is an internal crisis created by Myanmar, and dumped unfairly on Bangladesh.However, despite a number of resolutions from the UN, Myanmar so far has shown little commitment in repatriating the refugees with dignity and full citizenship status.Apart from UN member states, regional countries and Myanmar's trading partners such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia and Germany, ASEAN and OIC countries must also come forward in putting pressure on Myanmar to sincerely address the humanitarian crisis.Last but never the least, in case the international community fails to come up with a permanent solution to address the humanitarian crisis - it must commit to absorb a million plus forcibly displaced refugees sheltered in Bangladesh - as it has done with many other refugees in the past.