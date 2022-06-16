

Mere observance of ‘day’ will not end child labour



This kind of work is known as child labour. Children's health and safety can be at risk due to child labour. Most often, the job hinders children from attending school or hinders their education, which doesn't allow children to play and watch television or play, or other things children enjoy doing.



In most local communities, youngsters have been employed to sell goods in the town or village. Children sell their goods by announcing their products in a loud voice, by walking through the streets from door to door.



In most cases, in rural areas, those children are well-known and secure. In these situations, the kids sell things earlier than they go to school or after they return from school.



Contrary to this, in the larger cities, kids sell their wares from early morning until late at night. They are hawkers in the markets, in motor parks, in mechanical villages, on bustling roads, and in construction locations. A lot of youngsters live with family members or live on the streets.



Children who sell merchandise are at risk. They are at risk of being hit by motor vehicles, injured by scraps of motors, or beaten and injured by adults. Adult males can abuse female hawkers.



Furthermore, young hawkers are taught wrong conduct such as fraud, lying, stealing, and slandering others. A large portion of youngsters who hawk miss school frequently. Even if they go to school, they're exhausted from attending classes or completing their homework at the end of the day.



It is clear from aforementionedparagraphs that certain circumstances make children work.



Children may have to come up with funds to pay for fees, school books, uniforms, and many other items. Sure, guardians require children to sell their goods and products to purchase their meals.



Many adults aren't aware of laws prohibiting child labour in Bangladesh. People aware of the laws claim that in our society, children are required to work and earn a little money to support their families. This type of thinking sometimes makes it difficult to distinguish between the everyday work of children and child abuse.



Child labour is defined as the work of children in any job that robs children of their childhoods, hinders their ability to attend regular classes, and is physically, mentally, socially, or morally dangerous. And this practice is considered to be exploitative by a variety of international organizations.



Of all the misdeeds around the globe, child labour is the most hated and also the most hazardous because it does not just harm the lives of children but also can be detrimental to the generations to come. Children are deprived of their right to attend regular school and receive an education that could ruin their dreams for the future.



They are also not adequately fed, which can lead to malnutrition. On last 12 June, all observed the World Child Labour Prevention Day. Organizers organized seminars; speakers were invited. The day was gone, everything gone. The same day, another child is hawking somewhere else, and another child worker is working in the factory. So, what is the impact of these international days on our society?



Leading Causes of Child Labour: Overpopulation and poverty are inextricably linked. In less developed or developing countries, the people living in the rural areas have more children who believe they'll develop into an income source.



But, if the sole breadwinner in the family can't meet the demands of growing children, the family is left with no alternative but to send their children to work and earn additional money.



The lack of literacy in the lower classes of society cause people not to comprehend the importance of education in primary school and the impact that education can have on a child's future. As illiterate people, they are unaware of the physicaland psychological impact on their children.



In many countries, big multinational corporations employ kids to join textile factories or mills. They can make children do as much work as they'd like them to and not hesitate about them striking or even forming unions because these children are ignorant regarding their right to work.



There are fewer working hands and more hungry mouths to feed in their home. Unaware of the rights they have, children receive a lower salary but cannot take retaliation.



There are many strict laws against child labour. But these laws are not enforced and aren't being observed as they should be. The authority's lack of concern and disinterest is entirely responsible for the daily plight children have to endure.



Families who migrate from rural to urban areas are left with less money to live on and are faced with fewer employment opportunities each day. Children are often forced to shoulder the burden of providing for their families, while adults remain unemployed.



Addressing the issues that result from child labour: The government must adopt very stringent steps to ensure that all child labour laws that are put to use are appropriately adhered to and to put appropriate punishments in place if these laws are violated.



Every child is entitled to free primary education. Workshops are required to show families the negative impact of child labour on children's lives and how important education is.



The low-income families must be given enough money to support their families until they find employment. The children should also receive cash for purchasing school uniforms, books, and other essential items.



Once our children have received the right to educate themselves and have the freedom to enjoy their childhood free of any responsibility or consequences and we all can hope for a better future!

Yasir Monon, Novelist, Author of short storybooks











