6th population and housing census of Bangladesh

Our concern is with man and his food security. Today some 8 billion people inhibit the world. While the population of Bangladesh estimated to be around 10 million in 1650, it took tripled 28.9 million by 1901. Then 5th fold growth of population over the past 100 years (2001) as a result of tremendous increases in food production and public health is an indication of the order of magnitude of social progress during this period.



The population of Bangladesh, posing a daunting development challenge, particularly given the country's vulnerability to the effect of climate change and natural disasters. In this context, I must red obeisance National Statistical Organization BBS, which has taken the initiative in conductive decennial periodicity of censuses such as this first digital one to deliberate on the subject of population and Housing Census 2022 which is of vital importance and crucial concern every citizen of Bangladesh.



However it may be, as Lester Brown would say it, we are in the "Twenty-Ninth" day: the 'lily-pond' is already half-full with leaves: and in one more day it will be hundred per cent full as a result of exponential growth. Our homesteads, croplands, woodlands, playgrounds, water-bodies (ponds, canals and rivers) that all are under pressure due to unprecedented increase of population in our country. These incredible numbers illustrate that perpetual physical growth is impossible on a finite planet earth. Today most countries of the world are facing different types of problem such as, food scarcity, poverty, natural disasters( like flood, drought, land slide, cyclones), political instability, terrorism, grafting of high officials, environmental pollutions and climate change etc.



In the past 60 years Bangladesh has experienced an unprecedented increase in population growth and above all inflation has become chronic and endemic. In order to provide a numerical profile of the nation that is the outcome of evidence-based decision-making at all levels by conducting population censuses.



The modern census is defined as "The total process of collecting, compiling evaluating, and analyzing and publishing socio- economic and demographic data pertaining to all the persons inhabiting a defined territory, at a particular point of time. The censuses have their own limitations.



Zelinsky finds a positive correlation between the stage of socio-economic development a country has attained and the quality of census taking. However, with a view to improving the quality of census data and widening the scope of census data, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics has been introducing modifications from time to time according to UN and other Partner Organizations from time to time. The change in the definition of indicators from census to census can be mentioned in this regard.



Nevertheless, these changes from time to time Bangladesh census data have a degree of reliability and with a little effort can provide fairly comparable data. From then on population censuses were taken in this region on decennial basis in the first year of each decade.



An exception took place 1971 when the census was taken 1974 due to involvement of this nation in liberation war. Already five censuses took place in 1974 , 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011. Bangladesh has had long past and good experience in conducting censuses However it may be, this year's 6th 'Population and Housing Census' is completely different from the last five censuses.



This is the first time in the history of the world that the census is going to be completed digitally using tab devices. BBS, the National Statistical Organization is mandated to plan and conducting censuses and for analyzing, evaluating, publishing, disseminating statistics on a wide range of socio-economic and demographic indicators. It success depends on dedicated and sincere endeavor of census personnel and also on participation people all walks of life. The population and Housing Census plays a vital role in public administration.



All levels of government national and local use census data in the administration formulation and evaluation of public policy. At the time of natural disaster, Disaster Management Department needs to know where the population is located in the case of floods, tornadoes, cyclone and other emergencies and how many they are. As constitution of Bangladesh constituencies, national resources, service quotas are appropriated on the basis of latest Population and Housing Census. Local governments use it heavily as well. Policy makers and planners very earnestly look at demographic, socio-economic and housing trends over the time to determine changes and their impact. Planners set plan for the future. This would include whether new schools, colleges, universities, roads, public transports, bridges, hospitals and so on. Business men and investors make plan to open a business according to population by age, sex, income occupation, education, economic and social status.



Researchers and planners cannot prepare plan for the future without looking at what is happening today and comparing it to the past. The data are important to everyone and it is to our bounden duty and larger interest to make the exercise a success, the census dates are beckoning on 15-21 June2022. During these days the enumerators will move from house to house and will count households population where they live. Everyone can help enumerators when they visit every household. By opening your door you can at large provide information to the enumerators and being cooperative. Bear in mind, it is important for the success of census which each and every one of us give the enumerators the full cooperation. We will serve our country if we provide information upcoming Population and Housing Census 2022 accurately.



Last but not least, the census is only complete snapshot in time. It is how we measure ourselves to see how we have changed and plan for the future. It is hoped that the policy makers, planners, social scientists and statisticians make best use of the census data for formulating, measuring the policies and plans, evaluating the population dynamics, impact of development goals and vision in the future .

Md. Azgar Ali, Researcher and Columnist














