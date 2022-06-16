

TBL & Sustainability of Bangladesh



The precise definition of sustainability probably lies in the system of natural activity that drives everything towards production, whether for the environment or humankind. Unfortunately, when people( mainly capitalists) want to use natural resources and humans to earn more profits from their economic activities, they often become acquisitive and destroy the environment and social harmony. Capitalists usually follow a destructive money-making process, which has countless examples in many countries, including Bangladesh (e.g., the Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013 was an example of greed and poor governance in industry regulation).



On the other hand, modern consumerist society has created a greedy capitalist class worldwide. Multinational companies have rigorously meditated fashion and consumers' demands in Western and European countries. They are trying to make their companies more competitive and provide cheap labour wages in developing countries such as Bangladesh. As a result, global and local capitalists' unethical behaviour is destroying the classical production process because there is no proper profit distribution between employers and workers in the RMG industry in Bangladesh.

In many countries, for example, workers are treated as commodities and brutally exploited in manufacturing centres. At the same time, they are paid lower wages, and workers have no other fundamental rights such as collective bargaining. This situation has created extensive tensions among the workers and communities of developing countries, and Bangladesh has not been an exception.



However, the Triple Bottom Line (TBL) is well connected with the concept of sustainability. The three pillars of TBL and sustainability have a common nature and function. Both TBL and sustainability indicate the overall development of the earth.

To any extent, TBL and its core value, which is sustainability, have become one of the significant discussions in the academic and public domains. The role of the states and capitalists in TBL has long been questioned. However, at the stage of the free trade agreement and the present domination of globalisation and neoliberal trade policy, a small country like Bangladesh has lagged in its strategic policies to look after workers' interests. As a result, multinationals are in a better position and make profits more substantially by exploiting workers.



Since the beginning of a new era of trade under the doctrines of neoliberalism and globalisation, Western and European multinationals have found strong trading partners in host countries like Bangladesh. Since then, they have jointly exploited workers in most informal manufacturing centres, such as RMG, leather, scrap metal, shipbuilding, construction, etc.



Offering cheap labour is not a productive process and cannot be the ultimate strategy for attracting foreign investors to the Bangladeshi RMG sector. Therefore, it cannot be the leading line for increasing the national and workers' productivity.However, research suggests that many Asian RMG-producing countries have a strong position on minimum wages and workers' overall development, whereas Bangladesh lags far behind.



The practical application of TBL from the local business community and multinational, non-profit organisations and governments should be deeply inspired by crucial economic, social and environmental sustainability principles. But more importantly, how strategically will these be implemented in Bangladesh has been a fundamental question.



Thus, it is the responsibility of multinational companies involved in economic activities (e.g., manufacturing garments in developing countries, such as Bangladesh) outside their country to maintain the same standards as their own country. The role of charitable contributions and corporate social responsibility must be well-received by multinationals. The safety and well-being of RMG workers should be a significant consideration for multinationals, local RMG factory owners and even the national government. This kind of behaviour will lead those multinational and local garment companies to be more profitable and more sustainable in the future.







For genuine and positive results to be seen in the future, the government will have to decide whether the RMG workers will have lower wages for an extended period. The government and RMG traders will come forward in negotiations with the buyers to increase the cost of production so that the minimum wage can also be improved.



The final scenario will not change drastically without creating your ability to bargain with international clothing buyers. Thus, for a better economic prospect, the government and the owners of RMG factories must bring the price issue to the table when negotiating or signing agreements with global clothing brands that regularly outsource from Bangladesh.



In light of TBL- People, Planets and Economy - the fundamental flexibility of TBL is that it allows organisations to formulate ideas and implement them in a way that suits their best needs. Therefore, strategic partners of the Bangladesh RMG industry must develop a decisive policy to improve RMG workers' overall conditions in Bangladesh. For example, the Government of Bangladesh and RMG traders need to formulate policies to provide average hours of training and education to RMG workers to increase their productivity.



Moreover, without improving safety conditions at factories, professional training, education and, of course, adequate wages and bonuses and reducing extreme overtime in the workplace, there will be a big question for positive changes in the productivity and well-being of RMG workers in Bangladesh in the future.



In the end, while economic development is essential, the Bangladesh Government, global clothing brands and multinational companies and Bangladeshi RMG traders must be responsible for saving people, society and the planet for the next generation of the world.

The author is an Australian academic.









Why is sustainable growth essential, and how does it change the country's socio-economic condition? To any extent, sustainability discourse is a broad discipline, providing insights to educators and researchers on many aspects of the human world. In short, it discusses the technological impact on business, economy, environment, and social development. However, sustainability also captures the potential discourse of politics, philosophy, and the social sciences. Sustainability greatly influences corporate success, ultimately leading to social harmony and stability.The precise definition of sustainability probably lies in the system of natural activity that drives everything towards production, whether for the environment or humankind. Unfortunately, when people( mainly capitalists) want to use natural resources and humans to earn more profits from their economic activities, they often become acquisitive and destroy the environment and social harmony. Capitalists usually follow a destructive money-making process, which has countless examples in many countries, including Bangladesh (e.g., the Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013 was an example of greed and poor governance in industry regulation).On the other hand, modern consumerist society has created a greedy capitalist class worldwide. Multinational companies have rigorously meditated fashion and consumers' demands in Western and European countries. They are trying to make their companies more competitive and provide cheap labour wages in developing countries such as Bangladesh. As a result, global and local capitalists' unethical behaviour is destroying the classical production process because there is no proper profit distribution between employers and workers in the RMG industry in Bangladesh.In many countries, for example, workers are treated as commodities and brutally exploited in manufacturing centres. At the same time, they are paid lower wages, and workers have no other fundamental rights such as collective bargaining. This situation has created extensive tensions among the workers and communities of developing countries, and Bangladesh has not been an exception.However, the Triple Bottom Line (TBL) is well connected with the concept of sustainability. The three pillars of TBL and sustainability have a common nature and function. Both TBL and sustainability indicate the overall development of the earth.To any extent, TBL and its core value, which is sustainability, have become one of the significant discussions in the academic and public domains. The role of the states and capitalists in TBL has long been questioned. However, at the stage of the free trade agreement and the present domination of globalisation and neoliberal trade policy, a small country like Bangladesh has lagged in its strategic policies to look after workers' interests. As a result, multinationals are in a better position and make profits more substantially by exploiting workers.Since the beginning of a new era of trade under the doctrines of neoliberalism and globalisation, Western and European multinationals have found strong trading partners in host countries like Bangladesh. Since then, they have jointly exploited workers in most informal manufacturing centres, such as RMG, leather, scrap metal, shipbuilding, construction, etc.Offering cheap labour is not a productive process and cannot be the ultimate strategy for attracting foreign investors to the Bangladeshi RMG sector. Therefore, it cannot be the leading line for increasing the national and workers' productivity.However, research suggests that many Asian RMG-producing countries have a strong position on minimum wages and workers' overall development, whereas Bangladesh lags far behind.The practical application of TBL from the local business community and multinational, non-profit organisations and governments should be deeply inspired by crucial economic, social and environmental sustainability principles. But more importantly, how strategically will these be implemented in Bangladesh has been a fundamental question.Thus, it is the responsibility of multinational companies involved in economic activities (e.g., manufacturing garments in developing countries, such as Bangladesh) outside their country to maintain the same standards as their own country. The role of charitable contributions and corporate social responsibility must be well-received by multinationals. The safety and well-being of RMG workers should be a significant consideration for multinationals, local RMG factory owners and even the national government. This kind of behaviour will lead those multinational and local garment companies to be more profitable and more sustainable in the future.For genuine and positive results to be seen in the future, the government will have to decide whether the RMG workers will have lower wages for an extended period. The government and RMG traders will come forward in negotiations with the buyers to increase the cost of production so that the minimum wage can also be improved.The final scenario will not change drastically without creating your ability to bargain with international clothing buyers. Thus, for a better economic prospect, the government and the owners of RMG factories must bring the price issue to the table when negotiating or signing agreements with global clothing brands that regularly outsource from Bangladesh.In light of TBL- People, Planets and Economy - the fundamental flexibility of TBL is that it allows organisations to formulate ideas and implement them in a way that suits their best needs. Therefore, strategic partners of the Bangladesh RMG industry must develop a decisive policy to improve RMG workers' overall conditions in Bangladesh. For example, the Government of Bangladesh and RMG traders need to formulate policies to provide average hours of training and education to RMG workers to increase their productivity.Moreover, without improving safety conditions at factories, professional training, education and, of course, adequate wages and bonuses and reducing extreme overtime in the workplace, there will be a big question for positive changes in the productivity and well-being of RMG workers in Bangladesh in the future.In the end, while economic development is essential, the Bangladesh Government, global clothing brands and multinational companies and Bangladeshi RMG traders must be responsible for saving people, society and the planet for the next generation of the world.The author is an Australian academic.