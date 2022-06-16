Workshop on preventing drug abuse held in Feni

FENI, June 15: A workshop on how to formulate an integrated action plan to prevent the drug abuse was held at Feni Circuit House in the district town on Monday morning.

Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Selim Mahmud-ul Hasan was present as chief guest while Feni Additional District Magistrate Azgar Ali presided over the programme.

Additional Director of Chattogram Divisional Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) Mojibur Rahman Patwari presented the keynote at the programme while Feni DNC Deputy Director Mizanur Rahman Sharif delivered the welcome speech.

Superintendent of Feni Police Abdullah Al Mamun and Civil Surgeon Dr Rafiq Us Salehin were present attended the programme as special guests.

The chief guest in his speech said there is no alternative of building a social movement to build a drug-free society.

Therefore, it is necessary to formulate an integrated action plan to build a social movement in the district, the DC added.