

A Free Eye Screening Camp for the underprivileged costal people









A Free Eye Screening Camp for the underprivileged costal people of Bauphal Upazila in Patuakhali was held at Shoula Karpurkathi Durga Charan Secondary School on Tuesday from 10am to 4pm. The Distressed Children & Infants International and Rights and Sight for Children, in partnership with the Faraaz Hossain Foundation, have organized the programme. A total of 886 underprivileged children and adults received free eye treatment from the camp. photo: observer