Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:03 AM
Home Countryside

Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Our Correspondents

Four people including two females have allegedly been committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Laxmipur and Bogura, on Tuesday.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Baraigaram Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rashida Begum, 45, wife of Habibur Rahman, a resident of Rajapur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Rashida Begum had an altercation with her daughter-in-law over family issues in the house at noon.
As a sequel to it, she drank poison at around 2pm.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.
An unnatural death case was filed with Baraigram Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Sub-Inspector of Baraigram PS Raqibul Islam confirmed the incident.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two people including a female have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Fatematuz Zohora alias Smrity, 17, was the daughter of Md Shahidullah, a resident of Ward No. 7 Dakshin Raipur Village under Char Mohona Union in the upazila.
Police sources said Smrity hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 10am.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Meanwhile, a man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the upazila in the        morning.
The deceased was identified as Sahab Uddin, 30, son of Md Babul Mia, a resident of Ward No. 5 Dakshin Raipur Village under Char Mohona Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Sahab Uddin hanged himself from a tree in betel nut garden next to his house at around 7am.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge of Raipur PS Shipon Barua confirmed the incidents, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A man, who drank poison in Nandigram Upazila of the district, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on Tuesday noon.
Deceased Jibon Kumar, 42, son of late Ananda Chandra, was a resident of Hatkorai Village under Bhatgram Union in the upazila.
The deceased's uncle Bharat Chandra said Jibon Kumar drank poison on Saturday last following a dispute over money with his wife and her brother.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and immediately took Jibon Kumar to the SZRMCH.
Later on, he died at the SZRMCH at around 2pm on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy.    
An unnatural death case has been filed with Bogura Sadar PS in this                  connection.


