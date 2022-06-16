Three electrocuted in three districts

Three men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Panchagarh and Mymensingh, in two days.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A farmer was electrocuted in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Akkas Ali, 43, son of late Omar Ali, a resident of Kokil Moulvipara Village under Jahanpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Akkas Ali came in contact with live electricity at noon while he was repairing an electric water pump in the house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was received from them.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident.

PANCHAGARH: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, 40, a resident of Magura Azadpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Shahidul came in contact with an electric wire in the morning when he was going to cut off the dish cable from a television, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him and rushed to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahidul dead.

An unnatural death case was filed with Panchagarh Sadar PS in this regard.

Panchagarh Sadar PS OC Abdul Latif Mia confirmed the incident.

MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Fulpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nizam Uddin, 25, son of Dulal Mia, a resident of Merigai area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Nizam came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he climbed up a blackberry tree next to his house, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Fulpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Nizam dead.

An unnatural death case was filed with Fulpur PS in this regard.

Fulpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.











