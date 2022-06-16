Video
Barishal city dwellers suffer for stagnant water

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Ismail Hossain Negaban



The photo shows a water-logged road in Barishal City. photo: observer

BARISHAL, June 15:  City dwellers in the district find no end to their endless suffering arising out of water stagnation.
Both sewerage lines or drainage system and canals are not well-linked to the Kirtankhola River. At the same time, the river bed has got raised due to unplanned dredging.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some victims said, lack of coordination between responsible organization and others is rather making things more critical. In the name of unplanned dredging, the Kirtankhola River bed is filled-up. So passing flow of the city's drains and canals is halted"
Even a little raining is causing stagnation of rain water in city areas. One hour rainfall of 36.5 mililitre (ml) from 1:50pm to 3:00pm recently caused severe water-logging in the city. Almost the entire city became submerged.   
Due to climate change impact, mercury level in southern region is going up, and rainfall level is fluctuating. In the last several months, less than normal rainfall was recorded in Barishal. Even in April, only 19 ml rainfall was recorded against normal 132 ml.
Though heavy rainfall was recorded in May for several days, impacted by Cyclone Asani, the monthly average rainfall remained shortfall by about six per cent.
But when it is moderate to heavy rainfall, the canals and drainage system in the city fail to release water. That is why stagnated water  submerges roads.
On condition of anonymity, several engineers belonging to the River Research Institute, said, the path of releasing the water of the city has not been blocked yet.
They added, they have suggested top priority to cleaning big canals and drains in the city urgently. But there is no initiative by the City Corporation to take any short or long-term work plan in this regard.
There are no remedial measures for resisting damage of the city in the name of river dredging.
Nagar Bhaban is making no coordination with any research institute in order to maintain the city's canals.
Chief executive officer of Barishal City Corporation (BCC) said, after talking with the responsible  persons of Nagar Bhaban, next step will be taken.
BCC's sewerage and cleaning and veterinary officer Dr. Rabiul Alam claimed, city drains are cleaned regularly. He agreed the filled bottom of the Kirtankhola River is halting the flow of water from the city.
He said, in this regard, discussions have been held with Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA). He also agreed the issue needed a work plan to be prepared on the basis of advice from experts.


