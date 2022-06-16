Four minors among five people drown

Five people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Kurigram, Bogura, Laxmipur and Rajshahi, on Tuesday.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A man drowned in the Paikerchhara Beel in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Mobarak Hossain, 60, son of late Sona Ulla Mia, was a resident of Dakshin Bharater Chhara Village in the upazila. He was a night guard at the beel.

Local sources said Mobarak drowned in the beel in the evening while trying to catch a boat which was floating through the tide.

Later on, a team of divers from Nageshwari Fire Service Station recovered his body from the beel on Wednesday after conducting a long search.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari PS Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Two twin brothers drowned in a ditch in Gabtali Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Hasan, 6, and Hossain, 6, sons of Milon Sarker of Baiguni Dakshin Para Village under in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the twin brothers fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 5pm while they were playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and took to Gabtali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members.

Gabtali PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor child drowned in a ditch in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abrar, 2, son of Ismail Hossain Biplob, a resident of Forkania Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abrar fell in a ditch in the evening while his family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Hazirhat Union Parishad Chairman Md Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Provash Kumar, 2, son of Ozit Kumar, a resident of Bhabaniganj area in the upazila.

Local sources said Provash fell down in a pond next to his house while playing near its bank at around 1 pm.

His family members rescued him, but he succumbed on the way to a local hospital.

Bagmara PS OC Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the incident.









