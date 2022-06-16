Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 15: Around two lakh students are going to appear in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education- Rajshahi this year.

A total of 270 examination centres have been finalised, and sending examination materials and other inputs already began.

Prof Ariful Islam, controller of examinations, said, 1.96 lakh students are scheduled to take part in the examinations this year: these included 1,86,251 regular and 10,154 irregular students.















