Mymensingh SP Mohammad Ahmar Uzzaman was promoted to the rank of Additional DIG of PPM Service. Acting DIG Md Shah Abir Hossain BPM (Bar) gave him the batch in the conference room of Mymensingh Range office on Tuesday. Senior officials of the district police were present at the time. Wearing the rank batch of Additional DIG, the SP also paid homage at Mymensingh Police Lines by laying a wreath at the monument with the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It is to be noted that Mohammad Ahmar Uzzaman was promoted on June 2. photo: observer