Four to die, 16 get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in three days sentenced four people to death and 16 others to life-term of imprisonment in five different murder cases in five districts- Madaripur, Mymensingh, Kushtia, Bogura and Manikganj.

MADARIPUR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his uncle in Sadar Upazila in 2011.

Madaripur Additional District and Sessions Judge Lailatul Ferdous handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Nasir Bepari, 38, son of Kader Bepari, a resident of Kulpaddi area.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Nasir Bepari along with some other people attacked on his uncle Liton Tayeni and hacked him with sharp in Kulpadbi area in Sadar Upazila April 2 in 2011, leaving him seriously injured.

Later on, Liton died at Faridpur Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's brother Mizan Tayeni filed a murder case with Madaripur Sadar Police Station (PS) the next day.

The investigating officer of the case Mizanur Rahman submitted the charge-sheet to the court on June 8, 2011 accusing nine people after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.

The court also acquitted eight other accused as their guilt was not proved.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of Madaripur District Judge Court Siddiqur Rahman Singh confirmed the matter.

MYMENSINGH: A court on Tuesday has sentenced three people to death and six others to life-term of imprisonment for killing trader Md Ujjal Mia in the district in 2013.

Dhaka Speedy Tribunal-3 Judge Monir Kamal handed down the verdict on Tuesday.

The condemned convicts are Naushad, Shahabuddin and Sabuj while the lifers are Morom, Mohim, Karim, Jasim, Mia Hossain and Jalal Uddin.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each.

Three other accused in the case have been acquitted as their guilt were not proved while another died during the case proceedings.

According to the prosecution, Ujjal had been at loggerheads with the convicts over a piece of land. Following the dispute, the assailants attacked him when he was returning home from a fair on March 27 in 2013, leaving him severely injured.

He was, later, declared dead at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The deceased's brother Kudrat Ali filed a murder case with Dhobaura PS after the incident.

On February in 2014, police submitted a charge-sheet against 14 people to the court.

After examining the statements of the witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict.

Special PP Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the matter.

KUSHTIA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a maid and her husband to life-term in jail for killing a septuagenarian house owner in Sadar Upazila in 2020.

Kushtia Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Tajul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The lifers are Sahabul Islam and his wife Maria Khatun, residents of Naopara Village.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

PP of the court Anup Kumar Nandi confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, the couple killed the house owner Jalal Uddin, 70, by slitting his throat after they had been caught while committing theft in the house on January 25, 2020.

Rina Khatun, wife of the deceased, filed a case with Kushtia Model PS accusing unknown people.

On January 31 in 2020, investigating officer An Noor Zayed identified the accused and submitted a charge-sheet against them to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced six people to life-term in jail for killing a farmer in Gabtali Upazila of the district in 2010 over a land dispute.

Bogura Additional District and Sessions Judge Habiba Mandal handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The lifers are Nobodeep, Nityananda, Gouranga, Lakshmicharan, Raten and Ramani Kantha. All of them are residents of Krishnachandrapur Village in the upazila.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Kokil Chandra Mandal, a farmer of Krishnachandrapur Village, was beaten to death with sticks and iron rod on March 25, 2010 over a land dispute.

Shyamol Chandra, father of the deceased, filed a case with Gabtali PS accusing six people.

Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon.

PP of the court Binay Kumar Bishu confirmed the matter.

MANIKGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two men to life-term of imprisonment for killing a college student in Daulatpur Upazila in 2005.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Utpal Bhattacharya handed down the verdict at around 3:45pm.

The condemned convicts are Md Linkon, son of Mainuddin, and Altaf Hossain, son of Swarup Ali, residents of Kakna Village in Daulatpur Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, the accused killed Arif Hossain, 25, son of Shukur Ali of Kakna and a first year honours student of Department of Bengali at Manikganj Government Debendra College, on March 27 in 2005, and dumped his body under hyacinth in Silampur Bridge area over previous enmity.

Police recovered the body two days later.

The deceased's father Shukur Ali lodged a murder case with Daulatpur PS in this regard.

Police arrested the accused and later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court on May 31, 2006 after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and 19 witnesses.

The court also acquitted six other accused as their guilt was not proven.











