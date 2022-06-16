Agri-tech fair launched in two upazilas of Naogaon

NAOGAON, June 15: A three-day-long agricultural technology fair was launched in Sapahar and Atrai upazilas of the district.

In Sapahar, the fair was organized by Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) under the Rajshahi Divisional Agriculture Development Project on Tuesday morning.

Sapahar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahjahan Hossain Mandal was present as chief guest at the inauguration of the fair held on the Upazila Parishad premises.

Sapahar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mamun presided over the programme.

Sapahar DAE officer Monirujjaman Toki conducted the discussion.

Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Nargis Sarker, Officer-in-Charge of Sapahar Police Station Tarekur Rahman Sarker, Sapahar agriculture officer Shapla Khatun, former freedom fighter commander Omar Ali, Sapahar Project Implementation Officer Khadija Khatun, BRDB officer Alamgir Hossain and Sapahar Upazila Unit Awami League General Secretary Masud Reza Sarwar, among others, were also present at the programme.

On the other hand, the three-day-long agricultural technology fair was launched in Atrai Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The fair was organized by Atrai Upazila DAE under the Rajshahi Divisional Agriculture Development Project.

Atrai Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman was present as chief guest at the inauguration programme held on the Upazila Parishad premises with Atrai UNO Iftekharul Islam in the chair.

Earlier, a procession was brought out in the upazila which paraded the main streets in the town.

Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Mamtaz Begum, Agriculture Officer KM Kawsar Hossain and Deputy Assistant Agriculture Extension Officer Keramat Ali, among others, also spoke at the inaugural programme.











