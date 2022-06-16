

The National Vitamin A Plus Campaign was inaugurated in Bhaluka Upazila











The National Vitamin A Plus Campaign was inaugurated in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh on Wednesday. Bhaluka Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Hasanul Hossain inaugurated the campaign. Medical Officer of Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex Dr Abdullah Al Kafi was also present at the inaugural programme. The campaign will be conducted in every community clinics and health centres of the upazila from June 15 to 19. A total of 8,915 children from age group 6-11 months and 60,820 from 12-59 months will be administered Vitamin A capsules at 65 centres in the upazila under the campaign. photo: observer