Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

The National Vitamin A Plus Campaign was inaugurated in Bhaluka Upazila

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

The National Vitamin A Plus Campaign was inaugurated in Bhaluka Upazila

The National Vitamin A Plus Campaign was inaugurated in Bhaluka Upazila

The National Vitamin A Plus Campaign was inaugurated in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh on Wednesday. Bhaluka Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Hasanul Hossain inaugurated the campaign. Medical Officer of Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex Dr Abdullah Al Kafi was also present at the inaugural programme. The campaign will be conducted in every community clinics and health centres of the upazila from June 15 to 19. A total of 8,915 children from age group 6-11 months and 60,820 from 12-59 months will be administered Vitamin A capsules at 65 centres in the upazila under the campaign.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workshop on preventing drug abuse held in Feni
A Free Eye Screening Camp for the underprivileged costal people
Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Three electrocuted in three districts
Barishal city dwellers suffer for stagnant water
Four minors among five people drown
Two lakh students to sit for SSC exams in Rajshahi
Mymensingh SP Mohammad Ahmar Uzzaman was promoted to the rank


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Education sector in national budget
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft