Woman crushed under train at Raipura

A woman was crushed under a train in Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi District on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jamila Khatun, 50, daughter of Monhor Mia, hailed from Netrakona.

She lived in a rented house in Shreerampur Bairhat area in the upazila.

Locals said a Sylhet-bound train crushed the woman in Shreerampur Railway area in the afternoon when she was returning home, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Imayedul Zahidi confirmed the incident.












