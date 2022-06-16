Kremlin says communication with Washington must continue

LONDON, June 15: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that communication remains "essential" in relations with the United States, amid tensions over Russia's continuing war in Ukraine.

"Communication is essential, in the future we will still have to communicate," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call on Wednesday, when asked about the state of U.S.-Russia relations.

"The U.S. is not going anywhere, Europe is not going anywhere, so somehow we will have to communicate with them."

Relations between Russia and the West were already at one of their lowest points since the end of the Cold War even before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation." -REUTERS