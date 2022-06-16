Video
Home Foreign News

Presidential Polls

Mamata convenes key opposition meet, suggests candidates name

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163

NEW DELHI, June 15: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (June 15) reportedly suggested the names of Farooq Abdullah and Gopal Krishna Gandhi as opposition candidates for the presidential poll, RSP's NK Premchandran was cited by PTI. She convened a crucial meeting of the opposition parties to field a joint candidate for the presidential election 2022. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar once again declined to be the joint opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential election. "Leaders of all parties requested Sharad Pawar to contest the President's election and be the joint candidate, but he declined the offer," DMK leader T R Baalu told mediapersons.  
At least 17 parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, RJD and the Left parties attended the meeting at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Odisha's ruling BJD have stayed away from the Opposition parties meeting. As per ANI sources, AAP will take a decision only after the candidate for the Presidential election is announced.  
CPI's Binoy Viswam said it was decided that "there was consensus in the meeting that there should be only one candidate who is acceptable to all". RJD's Manoj Jha said the Opposition leaders would convince Pawar to reconsider his decision as he was the "right" candidate.    -ZEE NEWS


