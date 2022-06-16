Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Xi tells Putin China will keep backing Russia on 'sovereignty, security'

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

BEIJING, June 15: Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a call Wednesday that Beijing would keep backing Moscow on "sovereignty and security", according to state media.
China is "willing to continue to offer mutual support (to Russia) on issues concerning core interests and major concerns such as sovereignty and security," Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying.
It was the second reported call between the two leaders since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
China has refused to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and has been accused of providing diplomatic cover for Russia by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv.
According to CCTV, Xi praised the "good momentum of development" in bilateral relations since the start of the year "in the face of global turmoil and changes".
Beijing was willing to "intensify strategic coordination between the two countries", Xi reportedly said.
China was ready to "strengthen communication and coordination" with Russia in international organisations and "push the international order and global governance towards more just and reasonable development," he added.
The European Union and the United States have warned that any backing from Beijing for Russia's war in Ukraine, or help for Moscow to dodge Western sanctions, would damage ties with China.
China as well as India are two major economies that have not taken part in retaliatory measures against Moscow over its invasion. In the eyes of Chinese officials, the Europeans have allowed themselves to be sucked into backing Ukraine, at Washington's initiative, in a move contrary to their interests as Russian gas consumers.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kremlin says communication with Washington must continue
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket sits at Launch Pad Complex 39B
Mamata convenes key opposition meet, suggests candidates name
Xi tells Putin China will keep backing Russia on 'sovereignty, security'
Up to 1,200 civilians may be in plant in eye of Ukraine battle, separatist says
Sea water gushes into a residential area near the seafront
Biden signals US-Saudi thaw with prince meet
Moscow raps Israel over Jerusalem church land ruling


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Education sector in national budget
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft