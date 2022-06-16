Video
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:01 AM
Up to 1,200 civilians may be in plant in eye of Ukraine battle, separatist says

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

LONDON, June 15: Up to 1,200 civilians may be holed up in the shelters of the Azot chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city where one of the fiercest battles of the war has been raging between Russian and Ukrainian forces, a Russian-backed separatist said.
Russian forces are trying to grind down Ukrainian resistance in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, part of a wider push to drive Kyiv's forces out of two separatist regions which Russia backs and has recognised as independent states.
Russia on Wednesday said it had opened a humanitarian corridor out of the sprawling ammonia factory founded under Soviet leader Josef Stalin, to a separatist-controlled town.
About 1,000 to 1,200 civilians of Sievierodonetsk may still be on the territory of the Azot chemical plant, Rodion Miroshnik, an official in the Russian-backed self-styled separatist administration of the Luhansk People's Republic, said on Telegram.
Miroshnik said the civilians are in part of the plant that is still controlled by Ukrainian forces, which he said numbered up to 2,000 people including Ukrainian and foreign fighters.    -REUTERS


