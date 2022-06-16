Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden signals US-Saudi thaw with prince meet

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

WASHINGTON, June 15: US President Joe Biden will meet with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman next month, abandoning efforts to ostracize the kingdom's de facto leader over the horrific murder of a dissident.
The White House ended weeks of speculation Tuesday, announcing that Biden will travel to Israel, the Palestinian West Bank, and Saudi Arabia from July 13-16 -- his first trip to the Middle East since taking office.
In addition to meetings with individual leaders in all three places, he will attend a regional Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia.
Biden is expected to press for increased Saudi oil production, in the hope of taming spiraling fuel costs and inflation at home ahead of midterm congressional elections in which his Democratic party risks a drubbing.
But his meeting with the crown prince, often referred to as MBS, will mark a controversial shift.
As a presidential candidate, Biden said the 2018 murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi -- a Saudi-born US resident known for writing critical articles about the kingdom's rulers for The Washington Post -- had made the country a      "pariah."
US intelligence findings released by the Biden administration identified MBS as the mastermind of the operation.
The White House sought to play down the encounter, not specifically mentioning MBS in its statement.
Pressed by reporters, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said "the president is going to see over a dozen leaders on this trip... We can expect the president to see the crown prince as well."
Saudi Arabia's statement was more direct, noting simply that Biden would meet with King Salman and then the young heir to the throne.
US inflation is at 8.6 percent, the highest rate in 40 years, with high fuel costs largely to blame. Political fallout has been swift as voters vent over Biden's inability to change global oil markets.
John Kirby, a White House foreign policy spokesman, told MSNBC on Tuesday that oil production "absolutely... is going to be part" of Biden's discussions in Saudi Arabia.
But while the White House also confirmed that "energy security" will be a topic, officials stressed that the whole trip has broader aims. Jean-Pierre emphasized that "this visit to the Middle East region culminates months of diplomacy," as opposed to being driven by recent domestic political concerns.
Biden's multiple leader-level engagements during the brief yet intense journey will demonstrate "the return of American leadership" to the region, a senior US official told reporters.
The tour starts with meeting Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Israel, with emphasis on the lavish US support for Israel's armed forces. That includes the Iron Dome anti-rocket system at a time of tension over ongoing failure to resurrect an international pact curtailing Iran's nuclear        development.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kremlin says communication with Washington must continue
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket sits at Launch Pad Complex 39B
Mamata convenes key opposition meet, suggests candidates name
Xi tells Putin China will keep backing Russia on 'sovereignty, security'
Up to 1,200 civilians may be in plant in eye of Ukraine battle, separatist says
Sea water gushes into a residential area near the seafront
Biden signals US-Saudi thaw with prince meet
Moscow raps Israel over Jerusalem church land ruling


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Education sector in national budget
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft