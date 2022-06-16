BD bright example of communal harmony: RCC Mayor

RAJSHAHI, June 15: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said Bangladesh is a bright instance of communal harmony as people of all faiths are living here with peace and tranquility for immemorial time.

He also said the present government under the prudent and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very much sincere in maintaining social and communal harmony for overall development of the nation.

Mayor Liton came up with the observation while inaugurating a nine day-long training for the purahit and sebait at the City Bhaban conference hall on Tuesday.

Hindu Religion Welfare Trust organized the training under its project styled "Skill Development of Purahit and Sebait in religious and socio-economic context". Around 150 purahit and sebait from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts are taking part in the training.

In the nine-day training, the participants will be given ideas and knowledge about Hindu Law, puja method, land law, ICT and Digital Bangladesh, Food nutrition and healthcare.

With Topon Kumar Sen, Trustee of Hindu Religion Welfare Trust, in the chair, the opening ceremony was addressed, among others, by city unit general secretary of Bangabandhu Parishad Ariful Haque, city unit Awami League Member Ashish Kumar Dey and District unit office-secretary Prodyut Kumar Sarker.

Mayor Liton said the present government has been working relentlessly for ensuring peace and communal harmony and it has attached top priority to all sectors. He said a responsive and positive role by all quarters is very important for maintaining peace and communal and social harmony.

For the sake of building the nation as a peaceful motherland, all conscious, patriotic and peace-loving people should come forward and work together, he added.

Liton said time has come to become united with non-communal spirit to thwart any sorts of rumor and falsehood for sake of the country's development. At present, the country is going forward after facing multifarious challenges and obstacles due to the prudent and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



















