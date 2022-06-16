DMP arrests 67 peddlers

As part of the anti-drug campaign in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a total of 67 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations and detained 67 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possession from 6am of June 14 to 6 am of Wednesday.

During the anti-drug drives, police seized 155 grams and 50 puria (small packets) of heroin, 37.750 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) 3,007 pieces of yaba tablets and 196 bottles of phensidyle syrup and 20 drug injections from them, it said.

Police filed 48 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS













