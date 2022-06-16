Video
England trounced by Hungary in Nations League

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

Hungary's striker Adam Szalai (C) leads the celebrations as Hungary's players celebrate in front of their supporters after the UEFA Nations League, league A group 3 football match between England and Hungary at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on June 14, 2022. photo: AFP

Hungary's striker Adam Szalai (C) leads the celebrations as Hungary's players celebrate in front of their supporters after the UEFA Nations League, league A group 3 football match between England and Hungary at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on June 14, 2022. photo: AFP

PARIS, JUNE 15: England suffered their heaviest home defeat in nearly 100 years on Tuesday as Gareth Southgate's side went down 4-0 to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League, while it was also a night to forget for Italy as they lost 5-2 in Germany.
Not since a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Scotland's 'Wembley Wizards' in 1928 had England been beaten by four goals at home, but they were torn apart by Hungary in Wolverhampton and are now in real danger of being relegated from League A to the less glamorous second tier of European international football.
Hungary had already beaten England 1-0 in Budapest 10 days ago and they went in front in the 16th minute at Molineux as Freiburg forward Roland Sallai controlled the ball on his thigh and volleyed in after a free-kick was nodded down.
Sallai scored again 20 minutes from time before England collapsed, with Zsolt Nagy making it 3-0 from an emphatic strike.
Home defender John Stones was sent off and then substitute Daniel Gazdag wrapped up a famous Hungarian triumph with a cool finish over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Remarkably, Hungary are the first team to score four goals in an away match against England since the Hungarians themselves, with Ferenc Puskas starring, won 6-3 at Wembley in 1953.
England have just two points from four games and defeat in their next match in Italy in September would condemn them to relegation to League B.
"It was a night to forget but we've got to take it on the chin. We've got to move forward," said England captain Harry Kane.
"We are preparing for a big World Cup and that's the most important thing. We'll learn a lot from this camp."
Hungary are top of League A, Group 3, a point above Germany who leapfrogged Italy thanks to their thumping win over Roberto Mancini's experimental side in Moenchengladbach.
Joshua Kimmich's close-range finish gave Germany an early lead and they doubled their advantage thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's penalty in first-half stoppage time.
Thomas Mueller fired in the third after the restart before Serge Gnabry set up Timo Werner to score two quick-fire goals midway through the second half.
Italy had not conceded five goals in a game since a 6-1 defeat in Yugoslavia in 1957.
The visitors pulled one back when 18-year-old FC Zurich striker Wilfried Gnonto scored 12 minutes from the end to become Italy's youngest ever goal-scorer.
Alessandro Bastoni then further reduced the deficit in injury time but the result still allowed Germany to match their biggest ever win over Italy, recorded in 1939.
"If we play like we did today, many teams will have a hard time against us," said Gundogan.
Meanwhile the Netherlands remain clear at the top of League A, Group 4 after beating Wales 3-2 in a dramatic finish in Rotterdam.    -AFP



