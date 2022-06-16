Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Klopp hails Liverpool 'ambition' to land Nunez

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

LIVERPOOL, JUNE 15: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool had shown "decisiveness and ambition in equal measure" to land Darwin Nunez for a fee that could rise to a club-record 100 million euros (£85 million, $105 million).
The Champions League finalists have splashed an initial 75 million euros on the 22-year-old, with an extra 25 million in performance-related add-ons according to figures released by Benfica.
That could take Nunez's move beyond the £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018 and make him the fifth most expensive transfer in Premier League history.
The Uruguayan scored 34 goals in 41 appearances last season, including twice against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals.
"This is super news, really super news," Klopp told the Liverpool website. "I'm very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We've shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure.
"Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better.
"That's why it's so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club."
Liverpool narrowly missed an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last season.
Klopp's men lifted the League Cup and FA Cup, but lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by one point and were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
And Nunez said he wants to write himself into the club's storied history.
"I'm really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It's a massive club," said Nunez.
"When I arrived at the training ground, I was really surprised to see the set-up and the structure and all the trophies here.
"You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, 'Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies'.
"That's one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool - to win trophies and titles."
His arrival continues Klopp's overhaul of Liverpool's attacking options.
Luis Diaz made a huge impact in the second half of last season after a January move from Porto, while Diogo Jota has scored 34 goals in the past two seasons.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England trounced by Hungary in Nations League
Klopp hails Liverpool 'ambition' to land Nunez
Brilliant Bairstow fires England to series victory over New Zealand
Maxwell propels Australia past Sri Lanka in dramatic first ODI
India thrash SA in third T20
Bangladesh chess team off to Maldives
Tigers fervent to break Test jinx under Shakib
Malaysia scoff with Bangladesh


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Education sector in national budget
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft