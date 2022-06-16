Bangladesh chess team off to Maldives

An 18-member of Bangladesh Chess team left Dhaka for Maldives on Wednesday to take part in the Western Asian Youth Chess Championships U-8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 years open and girls division games which begins from today (Thursday) at Ukulhas Island, a uniquely featured,

environment-friendly island in the Maldives.

The 18-member of Bangladesh chess team included 14 players and four officials.

They are Bangladesh Chess Federation's (BCF) General Secretary Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim, President of FIDE Zone 3.2 and of, IO and BCF Joint Secretary FI Masudur Rahman Mallick Dipu as an officer, IO, NA, WCM and BCF member Mahmuda Hoque Chowdhury Moly, FIDE arbiter Saiful Islam, candidate master Manon Reja Neer and women's FIDE master Noshin Anjum (Open Under-18), Kazi Zarin Tasnim (girls U-18), Mohammad Saker Ullah (Open U-16), Jannatul Ferdousi (girls U-16), Sajidul Haque and Syed Ridwan ((Open U-14), Ishrat Jahan Diba (Girls U-14), Sakline Mostafa Sajid (Open U-12), Aiyan Rahman (Open U-10), Warsia Khusbu (Girls U-10) and Raiyan Rashid Mughda and Safayet Kibria (Open Under-8).

The championship will be played in three methods -- Standard, Rapid and Bleedz.

The winners of the championship will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals while the participants will have chance to earn the direct titles of international master, women's International master, FIDE master, female FIDE master, Candidate Master and Female Candidate Master.

The Asian Chess Federation has appointed Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid, the International Chess Arbiter of Bangladesh, as the chief arbiter of the Championship. -BSS







