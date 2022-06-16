Tigers fervent to break Test jinx under Shakib



Bangladesh National Test Team having their last minute practice ahead of the first Test match against West Indies in Antigua on Wednesday. photo: BCB

The match commence at 8:00pm (BST).

Bangladesh under the leadership of veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, are confident to bring positive result in the ground where they were wrapped up for 43 runs during their previous tour.

They however, must be in trouble to find the best combination in middle-order in dearth of Mushfiqur Rahim, who skipped the tour to perform Hajj pilgrimage. The best possible alternative of Mushi for the spot number five, Yasir Ali Rabbi is also ruled out of the Test sustaining injury during warm-up match.

Liton Das therefore, can be promoted in the batting order at five while alike Nurul Hasan Sohan will be batting at seven.

Between the openers Tamim Iqbal is in good form, who scored unbeaten 162 in the practice match while Mahmudul Hasan Joy has a very good statistics in his tinny four match carer. One-down batter Najmul Hossain Shanto however, hit a fifty in the practice match after continuous failure against Sri Lanka at home.

Mominul Haque will be playing his first match after stepping down as captain is still fighting to get him back while Shakib will be the key in middle-order batting line-up. Mehidy Miraz, the spinning all-rounder is going to return in the side recovering from injury is surely boosting up the team's strength.

Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain and Shohidul Islam are the possible quick options for Bangladesh today though Rejaur Rahman Raja is a strong claimant of the cap after his performance against West Indies president eleven.

West Indies on the contrary, are sure to award three new caps in the squad without player like Jason Holder. Wicketkeeper batter Devon Thomas, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast bowler Anderson Phillip are the three new faces in the 12-man West Indies squad.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers are the proven West Indian performer with rich statistics.

Hosts came victorious thrice among last five meets and Bangladesh won twice. Among overall 16 Tests against West Indies, Bangladesh won four and drew two.

True sporting Antigua Wickets helps fast bowlers in the earlier part of the day and produces runs. Scoring becomes tougher with the progression of the game. So, the toss winning skipper must prefer to bat first in the match having possibility of little interruption by the rain.











