Malaysia scoff with Bangladesh

Bangladesh finished their AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers campaign with a losing note as they suffered a 1-4 goal defeat to host Malaysia in their ultimate group E match held on Tuesday at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

With the day's defeat, Bangladesh eliminated from the race without securing any points following their 0-2 defeat to mighty Bahrain and 1-2 defeat to upper ranked Turkmenistan in their group phase engagement.

On the other hand, Malaysia qualified the next year's Asian Cup final round along table topper Bahrain (nine points) securing six points with 3-1 defeat to Bahrain and 2-1 victory over Turkmenistan.

Malaysia began to dominate the play over Bangladesh and created number of scoring chances in the first twenty minutes of the proceeding. The host went attack early in the 4th minute when defender Corbin Ong's header from close range sailed over the cross bar.

Two minute later Malaysia again came close of scoring when skipper Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad's right footer angular shot returned to play after hitting the left side bar.

Malaysia got the third scoring chance in the 11th minute when forward Safawi Rasid's powerful back volley from the D box went inch over the cross bar.

Rasid however put the first blood for Malaysian from a spot kick in the 16th minute. Referee awarded the spot kick in favor of Malaysia when Atiqur Rahman Fahad fouled Malaysian's forward Faisal inside the danger zone. Rasid made no mistake to covert the spot kick.

Rasid deprived from scoring his second goal in the 19th minute. This time he took a close header from inside the D-box, but custodian Zico fisted the ball for safely.

Ibrahim finally brought back Bangladesh in match in the 31st minute. He sent the ball to the net with a header off a back head from Rakib, following a long throw from Biswanath Ghosh.

Malaysia again went ahead in the 38th minute. This time Dion Cools doubled the lead with a powerful left footer shot giving no chance to custodian Zico.

After resumption, Syafiq Ahmad further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Malaysia in the 47th minute while Darren Lok sealed the victory scoring the fourth goal for the hosts in the 73rd minute of the match.

Malaysia clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Bangladesh were totally off colored except the day's lone goal. -BSS











