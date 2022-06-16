Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 June, 2022, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Malaysia scoff with Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

Bangladesh finished their AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers campaign with a losing note as they suffered a 1-4 goal defeat to host Malaysia in their ultimate group E match held on Tuesday at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
With the day's defeat, Bangladesh eliminated from the race without securing any points following their 0-2 defeat to mighty Bahrain and 1-2 defeat to upper ranked Turkmenistan in their group phase engagement.
On the other hand, Malaysia qualified the next year's Asian Cup final round along table topper Bahrain (nine points) securing six points with 3-1 defeat to Bahrain and 2-1 victory over Turkmenistan.
Malaysia began to dominate the play over Bangladesh and created number of scoring chances in the first twenty minutes of the proceeding. The host went attack early in the 4th minute when defender Corbin Ong's header from close range sailed over the cross bar.
Two minute later Malaysia again came close of scoring when skipper Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad's right footer angular shot returned to play after hitting the left side bar.
Malaysia got the third scoring chance in the 11th minute when forward Safawi Rasid's powerful back volley from the D box went inch over the cross bar.
Rasid however put the first blood for Malaysian from a spot kick in the 16th minute. Referee awarded the spot kick in favor of Malaysia when Atiqur Rahman Fahad fouled Malaysian's forward Faisal inside the danger zone. Rasid made no mistake to covert the spot kick.
Rasid deprived from scoring his second goal in the 19th minute. This time he took a close header from inside the D-box, but custodian Zico fisted the ball for safely.
Ibrahim finally brought back Bangladesh in match in the 31st minute. He sent the ball to the net with a header off a back head from Rakib, following a long throw from Biswanath Ghosh.
Malaysia again went ahead in the 38th minute. This time Dion Cools doubled the lead with a powerful left footer shot giving no chance to custodian Zico.
After resumption, Syafiq Ahmad further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Malaysia in the 47th minute while Darren Lok sealed the victory scoring the fourth goal for the hosts in the 73rd minute of the match.
Malaysia clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Bangladesh were totally off colored except the day's lone goal.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England trounced by Hungary in Nations League
Klopp hails Liverpool 'ambition' to land Nunez
Brilliant Bairstow fires England to series victory over New Zealand
Maxwell propels Australia past Sri Lanka in dramatic first ODI
India thrash SA in third T20
Bangladesh chess team off to Maldives
Tigers fervent to break Test jinx under Shakib
Malaysia scoff with Bangladesh


Latest News
Momen welcomes resuming Rohingya repatriation talk with Myanmar
Why Tk 1 cr should not be given to Kabir as compensation: HC
Turkey wants “concrete steps” from Sweden, Finland over NATO’s bid
Mega projects won't affect the economy: PM
Shakib-led Tigers keen to usher new era in Test cricket
AL's Rifat elected as Cumilla city mayor
US sanctions backers of Russian ‘extremist group’
AL candidates defeated in two UPs of Jhenidah
Twin children drown in Bogura
K-pop supergroup BTS says it’s making time for solo projects
Most Read News
The dark side of our economy
UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling
Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh
US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia
Several organisations jointly hold a press briefing on post national budget 2022-23
Education sector in national budget
Putin to assess global policy, economic situation at SPIEF, says aide
PM urges high alert to foil plot against Padma Bridge opening
Rape victim herself in court seeking justice
Anti-mosquito drive at DSCC begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft