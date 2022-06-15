Bereft of spl allocation, Women Ministry hamstrung to promote empowerment

Women's development has not been given importance in the proposed budget. In particular, Tk 100 crore was special allocation for women's development in every budget in the last few fiscal years; however, in the proposed budget for 2022-23 fiscal year it was not given.

According to sources, recently, Bangladesh has been moving in a positive direction in terms of economic development, growth, human development index and women's empowerment. It was being praised all over the world.

But the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is now a challenge. In order to turn the tide of the stagnant economy and to promote the advancement of women, the short and long- term needs of women have to be identified and a specific allocation has to be made in the forthcoming 2022-23 national budget.

Meanwhile, as women's participation in social, economic and political spheres is increasing, so are the obstacles for women to move forward. But the issue of women's safety has been neglected in the budget.

Violence against women is on the rise, there is a lack of safe environment at home and outside, in the workplace and in educational institutions.

Gender experts said that the lack of special allocation in the gender budget means it will fail to reduce the gender gap and will fail to ensure a true reflection of women's empowerment across the country.

Dr Maleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said that the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs has received 2.38 per cent ( Tk.4,290 crore) in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, which was Tk 4,190 crore in in the proposed budget of 2021-22.

But they do not have a special allocation for addressing special issues that obstruct women's empowerment.

"We have been raising our

voice for the last two years to allocate special allocation for women but we have not received any response yet," she said.

Underscoring the multiple violent activities against women across the country , she said that the member of the law enforcement agencies must keep monitoring such attacks and violence against women and girls to ensure gender justice.

"But without special allocation, such issues cannot be completed. Because we have been witnessing violence against women is increasing and a kind of fear is being felt consistently within the mind of people in every sphere of our society," she said.

Then there are other issues such as the education of girls which also have fallen in the post-Covid-19 situation that should be given extra attention.

"The number of child marriages has increased more than ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the major reasons behind this is girls' number of droping schools has increased immensely. So parents have seen that marriage is the only option that remains open for them," she said.

So to stop parents from adopting such practices, we need this special allocation to ensure more stipends and other facilities so that girls, as well as their parents, can be more encouraged to ensure girls' education, she said.

Prof Tania Haque of Women and Gender Studies department at Dhaka University said that when we get the approval of special allocation then some opportunities and scope could be created for the marginal people in the rural area.

"The national budget only focuses on urban areas, if such trend persists then the gender gap will exist," she said while talking with the Daily Observer.

However, referring to the women's household activities, she also noted that women face different challenges in attaining skills due to their excessive household activities and considering this fact our government must take some special care through the gender budget.

"And with regards to this issue, special allocation can play a positive role," he added.