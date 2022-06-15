Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Week-long 6th Population, Housing Census begins today

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Bangladesh's 6th Population and Housing Census begins today, which will be conducted digitally for the first time in the country.
Meanwhile Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has completed all preparation following the United Nations (UN) set three types counting method- de facto, de jure and modified de facto.
State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said this in a press conference, held at the National Economic Council (NEC) conference hall on Tuesday.
He said that around 3.70 lakh enumerators will collect the data countrywide from
June 15 to 21, for planned development of the country.
He urged all to cooperate with the enumerators to enroll in the population census which is a very important integrated planning and development of the people.
He said a huge preparation has been taken to collect information of people in 35 criteria so that the government can make decisions for different state services based on this data.
Replying to a query the state minister said the data of all citizens will be preserved securely and without BBS none can access the server of data or distorted the data.
The BBS has completed a trial of information collection process for the enumerators in several phases and constructed a census area for each 100 households.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bereft of spl allocation, Women Ministry hamstrung to promote empowerment
Week-long 6th Population, Housing Census begins today
River erosion intensifies in many places as water level rises
EC to talk to political parties on EVM
Set up Padma Bridge museum: PM
C-19 positivity rate surges to 3.56pc
Fair polls not possible sans neutral govt: Fakhrul
415 lights of Padma Bridge get lit up


Latest News
Russia blacklists 49 Britons, including journalists
Opposition MPs criticise, treasury benches laud budget
ADB provides $250m to boost social protection in Bangladesh
Dhaka, Tokyo to explore possibility of FTA
Dhaka stresses on early Rohingya repatriation
Cumilla City Corporation elections Wednesday
HC asks for update on graft case against AB Bank officials
AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh coming home empty-handed
EC to sit with political parties on EVM from June 19
Man electrocuted in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Padma bridge: A glorious addition to our history
A bridge built with sweat, tears and less concrete
We need heavy weapons to end the war: Zelensky
BSCCM gets new body
Bangladesh Labour Party brings out a procession from in front of the National Press Club
Climate change and environmental justice
30,000 marooned, croplands submerged
Not Bangladesh, Malaysia under pressure: Javier Fernandez
Hunger claims children in forgotten corner of Uganda
Padma Bridge Co to take over mega structure from BBA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft