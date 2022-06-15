Week-long 6th Population, Housing Census begins today

Bangladesh's 6th Population and Housing Census begins today, which will be conducted digitally for the first time in the country.

Meanwhile Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has completed all preparation following the United Nations (UN) set three types counting method- de facto, de jure and modified de facto.

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said this in a press conference, held at the National Economic Council (NEC) conference hall on Tuesday.

He said that around 3.70 lakh enumerators will collect the data countrywide from

June 15 to 21, for planned development of the country.

He urged all to cooperate with the enumerators to enroll in the population census which is a very important integrated planning and development of the people.

He said a huge preparation has been taken to collect information of people in 35 criteria so that the government can make decisions for different state services based on this data.

Replying to a query the state minister said the data of all citizens will be preserved securely and without BBS none can access the server of data or distorted the data.

The BBS has completed a trial of information collection process for the enumerators in several phases and constructed a census area for each 100 households. -UNB









