River erosion intensifies in many places as water level rises



Low-lying lands in Kurigram being flooded as the water level in the Teesta River continues to rise. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) report except the Teesta and Surma rivers, country's all major rivers are in rising trend.

It reports that water levels of the country's rivers increased at 82 points while falls in 26 points.

According to the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, the FFWC forecast that there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall at some places of northern and north-eastern regions along with adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal of India in next 48 hours.

As result water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Dharla and Ganges-Padma may continue rising in next 48 hours.

The Surma and Kushiyara and all others majors rivers in north-eastern region country may continue rising in next 24 hours and some points may flow above their respective danger levels for a brief period due to heavy rainfall. But, the Teesta River may become steady in next 24 hours.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (Met Office) stated that a trough of low extended from Bihar to Gangetic West Bengal persists. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

It forecast that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls.

It also forecast the mild heat wave which is sweeping over the regions of Jashore, Kushtia and Pabna may abate. The temperature of the day and night may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Our Correspondent from Gaibandha reports with the rise of water level in the rivers of Brahmaputra and Teesta in last few days, river erosion started in both sides of the rivers under Sundarganj, Sadar and Fulchhari upazilas of the district.

Water level of the rivers rises due to incessant rain fall in last few days and on rush of hilly waters from the up streams. As a result, the river erosion has intensified in many of the places of the upazilas.

Due to unabated erosion, the affected people of the areas are shifting their houses to other places. But, the people who are living on the banks of the rivers are in much anxiety and tension with their homesteads and arable land as by this time many infrastructures like academic and religious institutions, forefathers' homesteads and arable lands have been devoured by the rivers.

Most of the people of Lalchamar, Kapasia, Horipur, chandipur, Kisamat Cherenga and Raghunathpur areas, who are the worst sufferers, are seen living under the open sky and searching for safer places.

As no action has been taken by BWDB in Gaibandha, the people have started a movement demanding permanent measures to prevent the rupture. They were expecting that local administration would take immediate action before the land was washed away by the erosion.

When contacted, BWDB Executive Engineer Abu Raihan said emergency measures were taken to prevent the erosion.

Our Correspondent from Kurigram reports that the flood situation in the district remained unchanged and the people have facing sufferings as most homesteads of the affected areas went under water. The people have been suffering for food crisis, but the administration hasn't yet started relief activities.

Though the water level of the rivers of Teesta, Dharla, Brahmaputra and Dudhkumar in Roumari upazila is increasing continuously, the rivers are still flowing under the danger mark. Flood situation intensified at Roumari as water level is increasing in the Jinjiram, Dharoni and Kaljini rivers.

According to the local administration, some 40,000 people have been confined with the flood in the area. More than 22km pucca roads and 35km semi-pucca roads went under water due to the flood.

Roumari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashraful Alam Rasel told this correspondent that they have been working to prepare a list of affected people. they will be given necessary relief supports soon.











The water level of the country's various rivers continues rising on Tuesday due to incessant rain fall in last few days and on rush of hilly waters from the up streams of the rivers. As a result, the river erosion has intensified in many places including the Gaibandha and Kurigram districts.According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) report except the Teesta and Surma rivers, country's all major rivers are in rising trend.It reports that water levels of the country's rivers increased at 82 points while falls in 26 points.According to the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, the FFWC forecast that there is chance of medium to heavy rainfall at some places of northern and north-eastern regions along with adjoining states of Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal of India in next 48 hours.As result water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna, Dharla and Ganges-Padma may continue rising in next 48 hours.The Surma and Kushiyara and all others majors rivers in north-eastern region country may continue rising in next 24 hours and some points may flow above their respective danger levels for a brief period due to heavy rainfall. But, the Teesta River may become steady in next 24 hours.Bangladesh Meteorological Department (Met Office) stated that a trough of low extended from Bihar to Gangetic West Bengal persists. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.It forecast that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls.It also forecast the mild heat wave which is sweeping over the regions of Jashore, Kushtia and Pabna may abate. The temperature of the day and night may remain nearly unchanged over the country.Our Correspondent from Gaibandha reports with the rise of water level in the rivers of Brahmaputra and Teesta in last few days, river erosion started in both sides of the rivers under Sundarganj, Sadar and Fulchhari upazilas of the district.Water level of the rivers rises due to incessant rain fall in last few days and on rush of hilly waters from the up streams. As a result, the river erosion has intensified in many of the places of the upazilas.Due to unabated erosion, the affected people of the areas are shifting their houses to other places. But, the people who are living on the banks of the rivers are in much anxiety and tension with their homesteads and arable land as by this time many infrastructures like academic and religious institutions, forefathers' homesteads and arable lands have been devoured by the rivers.Most of the people of Lalchamar, Kapasia, Horipur, chandipur, Kisamat Cherenga and Raghunathpur areas, who are the worst sufferers, are seen living under the open sky and searching for safer places.As no action has been taken by BWDB in Gaibandha, the people have started a movement demanding permanent measures to prevent the rupture. They were expecting that local administration would take immediate action before the land was washed away by the erosion.When contacted, BWDB Executive Engineer Abu Raihan said emergency measures were taken to prevent the erosion.Our Correspondent from Kurigram reports that the flood situation in the district remained unchanged and the people have facing sufferings as most homesteads of the affected areas went under water. The people have been suffering for food crisis, but the administration hasn't yet started relief activities.Though the water level of the rivers of Teesta, Dharla, Brahmaputra and Dudhkumar in Roumari upazila is increasing continuously, the rivers are still flowing under the danger mark. Flood situation intensified at Roumari as water level is increasing in the Jinjiram, Dharoni and Kaljini rivers.According to the local administration, some 40,000 people have been confined with the flood in the area. More than 22km pucca roads and 35km semi-pucca roads went under water due to the flood.Roumari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashraful Alam Rasel told this correspondent that they have been working to prepare a list of affected people. they will be given necessary relief supports soon.