Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC to talk to political parties on EVM

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

The Election Commission (EC) will sit with 39 registered political parties for verification of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and exchange of views on the same in three phases from June 19.
EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath informed the reporters regarding the matter on Tuesday.
He said 13 parties including Jatiya Party and another 13 parties including BNP will be called on June 19 and June 21 respectively while 13 parties including Awami League will be invited on June 26.
EC informed that each party will be able to send
five members of their representative or technical team while the parties will receive invitation letters in a few days.
The EC will decide on the use of EVM in the forthcoming 12th National Assembly elections on the basis of everyone's opinion while the commission has already taken the opinion of the best technologists in the country.
At present, the EC has 1 lakh 54 thousand voting machines, with which it is possible to hold vote in about 100 seats.
In 2011, the Election Commission headed by ATM Shamsul Huda introduced EVM voting for the first time. At that time they made a machine from BUET for Tk12000. But that machine failed in the 2015 Rajshahi City Corporation elections. As a result, the Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed Commission decided to make a new and better EVM by eliminating all the machines taken from BUET.
KM Nurul Huda's commission made more advanced machines worth Tk 2 lakh from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory.
The present commission headed by Kazi Habibul Awal also wants to use EVM based on everyone's opinion.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bereft of spl allocation, Women Ministry hamstrung to promote empowerment
Week-long 6th Population, Housing Census begins today
River erosion intensifies in many places as water level rises
EC to talk to political parties on EVM
Set up Padma Bridge museum: PM
C-19 positivity rate surges to 3.56pc
Fair polls not possible sans neutral govt: Fakhrul
415 lights of Padma Bridge get lit up


Latest News
Russia blacklists 49 Britons, including journalists
Opposition MPs criticise, treasury benches laud budget
ADB provides $250m to boost social protection in Bangladesh
Dhaka, Tokyo to explore possibility of FTA
Dhaka stresses on early Rohingya repatriation
Cumilla City Corporation elections Wednesday
HC asks for update on graft case against AB Bank officials
AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Bangladesh coming home empty-handed
EC to sit with political parties on EVM from June 19
Man electrocuted in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Padma bridge: A glorious addition to our history
A bridge built with sweat, tears and less concrete
We need heavy weapons to end the war: Zelensky
BSCCM gets new body
Bangladesh Labour Party brings out a procession from in front of the National Press Club
Climate change and environmental justice
30,000 marooned, croplands submerged
Not Bangladesh, Malaysia under pressure: Javier Fernandez
Hunger claims children in forgotten corner of Uganda
Padma Bridge Co to take over mega structure from BBA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft