Set up Padma Bridge museum: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to build a museum at Bhanga of Faridpur district with the tools used in the construction of the Padma Bridge. The Prime Minister gave the directive at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said after the meeting.

Highlighting the directives of the Prime Minister, Shamsul Alam said that the

Prime Minister plans to take a group photo with everyone from workers to secretaries and will display this at the museum.

Besides, the Prime Minister will also take pictures with the secretaries and ministers. If necessary, take pictures in groups. Not just photography, but a museum as well; the pictures will be kept in that museum, the state minister added.

He said, "There are museums next to big bridges in different countries of the world. The equipment used in the construction of the Padma Bridge will also be kept in the museum. It will be built at Bhanga point in Faridpur district."

The state minister also said that the Prime Minister has directed to construct elevated roads in the haor area in the future.

"The future roads in the haor area will be elevated. The Prime Minister has directed to build bridges instead of culverts to keep the water flow smooth," he added.

The ECNEC thanked the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for making the budget a priority for inflation, the state minister said.

The ECNEC meeting approved 10 projects at a cost of Tk 10,855.60 crore. Of this, Tk 5,142 crore will be spent from government funds.











