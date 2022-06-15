Video
Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:35 AM
C-19 positivity rate surges to 3.56pc

162 new cases in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

The country recorded 162 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning taking the country's total caseload to 1,954,405, the health directorate said.
The country's total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate increased to 3.56 per cent from Monday's 1.91 per cent as 4,552 samples were tested during this time.
The country on Monday saw 128 cases with zero death.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rates also drop at 97.49 per cent as 79 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic
broke out here in March 2020.
On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.    -UNB


