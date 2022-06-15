Video
Fair polls not possible sans neutral govt: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent   

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said the Election Commission's (EC's) failure to take action against an errant ruling party MP in Cumilla city polls has proved that fair and acceptable national election is not possible without a non-party neutral government.
"You have seen what happened in the Cumilla city election. The Election Commissioner has failed to force an MP to leave the electoral areas in Cumilla ahead of the election. So, it has proved that no credible
election is possible without a polls-time neutral government," he said.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to reporters at an exchange meeting in Thakurgaon on Tuesday.
The EC had directed AKM Bahauddin Bahar, a Member of Parliament for the government party in the area, to leave the area after allegations of breach of code of conduct before the Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) elections. But Bahar disobeyed the order and stayed in the area.
He said, "This EC has shown in the first part that it does not have the power. It could not be brought out of the constituency a Member of Parliament as per the rules and regulations. Then how will that EC conduct elections in future."
The BNP has announced that they will not go to the polls under this Election Commission which took charge last February. They did not select any candidate in CCC election. The party has also expelled Monirul Haque Sakku, who won the last two elections with the support and nomination of the party, after expressing interest in contesting the elections.
However, all the activists and supporters of Sakku belong to BNP, and there is indirect fight between Awami League and BNP.







