415 lights of Padma Bridge get lit up



From Munshiganj's Mawa to Shariatpur's Jajira end, the entire Padma Bridge has been illuminated by lighting up all 415 lamp posts of the bridge on Tuesday evening. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Earlier on June 5, 24 lights installed between the 14th and 19th pillars of the bridge were lit up on a trial basis. By June 11, all the lights of the country's longest bridge were successfully but separately lit.

Shafiqul Islam, Project Director (PD) of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Authority said on Tuesday evening, 415 lampposts of the Padma Bridge were lit up together for the first time on a trial basis.

When asked about keeping the lights on from evening till morning everyday leading up to the inauguration ceremony, he said as there will be no vehicular travel on the bridge before inauguration, keeping the lights on will be a waste of electricity. The final decision will be taken after further discussion.

Work to install lampposts first began on the viaduct at Mawa point, Munshiganj on November 25, 2021, a source at the bridges division said.

A total of 415 lights have been installed on the 6.15-km long bridge, and 200 more on the connecting roads of both sides.











