Babar mastermind behind laundering Tk 2,000cr: HC

The High Court on Tuesday commented that Khandaker Mohtesham Hossain Babar, brother of former Local Government Minister Engr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, was the mastermind and ring leader in laundering of Tk 2,000 crore.

The HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo came up with the comment while rejecting a bail petition as it was not placed.

The HC bench said Babar was the mastermind and ring leader of the crime committed in this case. Babar sheltered the other accused and worked for them as a mentor. The image and dignity of the government as well as the people of the country has been ruined due to his role. Why should we grant bail to such an accused, the HC bench questioned.

Advocate Mizanur Rahman, counsel for Babar told the court that there was no specific allegations against his client. Even, there is no specific allegation of taking extortion from anyone as there is no need for him to do so. His father-in-law was a minister. They

are also rich as a family, Mizan noted.

Then the HC bench said, whoever has a lot they do it. After reviewing the statement and chargesheet, we saw that the accused is the brother of a minister. You have a leadership all over the ministry. There is no department starting from LGED where you have not tendered, the HC bench added.

Then, Advocate Mizanur Rahman said, it is fine that his client (Babar) is a brother of the minister. But, he is a victim of propaganda. It is not wise to judge by the media.

Then the HC bench replied that the trial court will determine on whether you (Babar) are guilty or not. But the document contains elements of primary crime.

At this stage, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik told the court that money laundering was an organized crime. Babar is the main culprit behind this crime. This syndicate is going on under his leadership. The case documents showed that there were specific allegations against the accused as he was the main leader in committing crimes.

After that, the High Court rejected Babar's bail application as it was not being placed for hearing.

On March 24, Judge Nazrul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-10 denied bail to accused Babar. He then applied for bail in the High Court.

CID Inspector SM Miraj Al Mahmud filed a case against Barkat and Rubel with Kafrul Police Station in the capital on June 26 in 2020 on charges of smuggling Tk 2,000 crore.

According to the statement of the case, Barkat and Rubel became the owners of huge illegal assets in Faridpur from 2010 to 2020 by controlling the work contracts of various government departments including LGED, BRTA, Roads and Highway Department. Besides, they have created illicit wealth by drug trade and land grabbing. The two brothers became the owners of 23 buses, trucks and other luxury cars. They have smuggled a significant amount of money abroad through hundi.









