Wednesday, 15 June, 2022, 12:34 AM
BPC incurring loss of Tk 100cr per day on fuel sale: Nasrul   

Published : Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Tuesday that following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is incurring Tk 100 crore losses every day.
"BPC is now selling diesel at Tk 54 lower than its import cost per litre, BPC has been considering different options and sending those to the top policy making level.the government is the ultimate authority to make the final decision on any issue regarding the petroleum
fuel," Nasrul Hamid said.
He was talking with journalists at the sidelines of a workshop on Tuesday organized by Bangladesh Power Management Institute (BPMI) at Bidyut Bhaban.
'We are incurring losses for importing fuel oil at high prices and selling those at low prices, we are thinking about the issues due to skyrocketing fuel prices in the international market..however, everything is under consideration," the State Minister said adding, "We are facing Tk 54.29 loss on diesel sale and Tk 34 loss on octane sale per litre."
 Nasrul Hamid said India has already adjusted fuel tariffs due to a hike in the international rates.
Recently the Finance Division Secretary also raised the issue of fuel tariff adjustment last week while Energy and Mineral Resources Division Secretary Md Mahbubur Rahman and BPC Chairman ABM Azad met with him about the procurement of ITFC loan for meeting the growing demand for fuel import.
"We have incurred a loss of Tk 100 crore per day for selling diesel Tk 54 lower than its import cost per litre," BPC official told the Finance Secretary.
The country is now consuming 17,790,000 litre of diesel per day. Each barrel of diesel costs US$172.50 now.
However, the BPC's bank deposit come down to Tk 20,000 crore due to the loss the state agency is incurring for selling fuel at a lower price.
To manage the situation, the government is planning to procure a $1,400 million ITFC loan from Jeddha with 1.8 per cent of markaba, 0.2 per cent administrative cost and the rate of Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).
In November 2021, the government increased the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15, which pushed up the monthly inflation rate 13-month high of 6.05 per cent in December 2021.


