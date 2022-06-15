Country's economy likely to face fresh challenges  

The whole world is struggling to cope with various problems in multiple sectors of trade and commerce due to the detrimental effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The economy is under pressure as international trade and commerce shrank due to the pandemic. The pandemic is affecting the garment industry, medical services, tourism, aviation services and the leather industry. It may take a few years for the economy to recover.

According to sources, it is been two years since the Covid-19 pandemic, but there is no sign of a definitive recovery from the pandemic. In the meantime, a new variant of coronavirus has started to appear again.

The world economy is currently revolving around the question of how the recovery of the major economies will go and whether global currency purchasing power will continue to decline, and whether inflation will skyrocket.

The biggest question is whether the world economy will rise in 2022 after the last two years of epidemics.

Economists say that overall, the future of the economy depends on these three factors.

Experts say the challenges that have resurfaced at present may tarnish the achievement if timely steps are not taken to ameliorate them. The economic woes of Sri Lanka and Pakistan add more worries to other countries in the region like Bangladesh. Only credible steps from the government can make reference of Sri Lanka irrelevant to Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Bank is selling dollars from the reserves to keep the money market normal. Also on Monday, US$105 million was sold from the reserve. As a result, the central bank's reserves have reached a one-and-a-half-year low. Foreign exchange reserves now stand at $41.53 billion. Which is the lowest since November 2020. As of November 2020, the foreign exchange reserves were $41.26 billion, down from $48 billion in August last year. The central bank has so far sold about $7 billion worth of dollars to banks in the ongoing fiscal year.

Meanwhile, after the price has been left in the hands of the banks, the value of the dollar has been rising, on the contrary, the money is losing value. This time Bangladesh Bank has reduced the price of money by another Tk 0.50 against the dollar. The new exchange rate has been fixed at Tk 92.50 per dollar, up from Tk 92 earlier. And this year, the money has lost at least 13 times against the dollar.

Sirajul Islam, Executive Director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, said Bangladesh Bank is not fixing the price of dollar. One of the prices at which banks transact is taken into account. On Monday, the central bank considered Tk 92.50.

He said $105 million was sold on Monday to meet market demand. As a result, the reserves have come down a bit. However, if export earnings and remittance inflows increase, reserves will increase again.

A large number of expatriate Bangladeshis returned to the country during and following the pandemic. As a result, foreign remittance inflow dwindled significantly. Compared to 2020, the expatriate income has increased by only 2.2 per cent in 2021, amounting to $22 billion. Moreover, monthly remittance inflows have been declining since the beginning of 2022, except for the month of Ramadan, which usually experiences an influx of remittance during the month of festival.

The Russia-Ukraine war has had a major impact on the country's export earnings. In May, Bangladesh earned $383 crore (3.83 billion) by exporting various products.

This income is the lowest in the last 9 months. 1.64 per cent less than the set target. The previous month was 19.18 per cent less than in April.

In April, the earnings were $483.6 crore. In May last year, the revenue was $310.80 crore.

The sources said in last May, compared to the same period of the previous month, the export has decreased by $87 crore or Tk 7,743 crore. Export figures could worsen in the coming months. Entrepreneurs say the garment sector is going to face another crisis like the Covid-19 period.

Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, the apex body of garment industry owners, said, "Due to the war, inflation has increased in Europe and America, the main destinations of our garment. That's why people there now have to spend more on food. Being compelled, they have reduced the purchase of clothes. Which has affected our export earnings."

Sources say, the point-to-point inflation rate jumped by 0.07 percentage points in April to 6.29 per cent, the highest in 18 months, mainly because of soaring commodity prices in the international market, appreciation of dollars globally and a rise in domestic household demand.

The overall inflation was 6.22 per cent in March.

The inflation rate for nonfood items saw a big jump of 0.35 percentage points to 6.39per cent, while food inflation dropped to 6.24per cent from 6.34per cent a month ago. And, inflation also increased in urban and rural areas, according to a report released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) recently.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist at World Bank's Dhaka office said, "If we look at sector-wise data, we will see that wages in a few sectors increased a bit, which is a good news. But the salary in the private sector didn't increase much. This is really worrying because we have a large part of the labour force working in the private sector."

Distinguished Fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Debapriya Bhattacharya, said three factors of the economy need to be given importance. Those are - analysis of the current economic condition, what is prescribed and what needs to be done to implement the prescribed steps. He said a critical situation is ensuing in the economic sector. The government has acknowledged that albeit reluctantly. But the steps the government is taking to face the crisis are scattered and inadequate.

The country's trade deficit hit a historic high of $27.56 billion in the first 10 months of the fiscal, with high import expenditures and low export earnings, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

Bangladesh has recorded 162 cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,954,405. But no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, keeping the death toll from the disease unchanged at 29,131, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.











