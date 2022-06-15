Cumilla goes to polls to elect city Mayor today



Cumilla City Corporation election is scheduled to start this morning. Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) with other polling materials being sent to the polling centres from the Shaheed Abu Zahid Auditorium of Cumilla Zilla School on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

To gain the confidence of all political parties the EC has been saying that it would hold polls in a free, fair and transparent manner.

All the commitments given by the EC will be evaluated by people, parties and the election observers including journalists centring the CUCC polls.

Although the BNP boycotted the city polls, the main contest will be between Awami League (AL) candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat and independent candidate Monirul Haque Sakku, dropped from BNP for taking part in the polls going against the party decision.

Candidates in the Cumilla city polls made their last-minute efforts to woo voters on Monday as the campaigning ended at midnight and law enforcers have been deployed throughout the city on Tuesday.

For additional security, CCTV cameras have been installed at all the polling centres. Cumilla city residents will exercise their franchise through electronic voting machines (EVMs) at all polling stations to elect their city mayor from among five candidates and a host of councillors.

More than 3,000 members of law enforcement agencies are on the ground. Police check posts have been set up at different points of the city to avert any untoward incidents.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Faruque Ahmed said all law enforcement agencies, including police, are in position to ensure a smooth voting environment for Cumilla City Corporation polls on Wednesday.

His remarks came on Tuesday while briefing journalists at Bhasha Shoinik Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

All necessary steps have been taken by the law enforcement agencies to make sure the residents can cast their votes in a safe environment, he added.

SP Faruque also said all 27 wards of the city corporation have 27 magistrates working for the polls. Besides, 3,608 members of several law enforcement agencies are working side by side.

EVMs were sent to all polling centres of Cumilla ahead of the city corporation elections. Over 2 lakh voters are expected to cast their votes at 105 centres of the city.

Candidates were filing allegations against each other. During the electioneering campaign, former Cumilla City Corporation Mayor and independent candidate Monirul Haque Sakku alleged that AKM Bahauddin Bahar, MP, forced people to campaign for the ruling Awami League candidate.

Meanwhile, AL candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat claimed that his rival Sakku is involved in purchasing votes.

As part of the move, the EC has issued notices to AL candidates and campaigners.

But, the EC was facing a helpless situation as it 'cannot take any action' against lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar as he violated EC's order and campaigned for the AL mayoral candidate in breach of the electoral code of conduct.

It will be the third election of the Cumilla City Corporation since its formation in 2011. The last Cumilla city election was held on March 30 in 2017. BNP leader Monirul Haque Sakku was elected mayor for the second term in the polls.









The Cumilla City Corporation (CUCC) polls, the first local body elections under the new Election Commission (EC), so is going to be held today. It is also the maiden exam for the EC to prove its credibility before voters and the political parties of the country.To gain the confidence of all political parties the EC has been saying that it would hold polls in a free, fair and transparent manner.All the commitments given by the EC will be evaluated by people, parties and the election observers including journalists centring the CUCC polls.Although the BNP boycotted the city polls, the main contest will be between Awami League (AL) candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat and independent candidate Monirul Haque Sakku, dropped from BNP for taking part in the polls going against the party decision.Candidates in the Cumilla city polls made their last-minute efforts to woo voters on Monday as the campaigning ended at midnight and law enforcers have been deployed throughout the city on Tuesday.For additional security, CCTV cameras have been installed at all the polling centres. Cumilla city residents will exercise their franchise through electronic voting machines (EVMs) at all polling stations to elect their city mayor from among five candidates and a host of councillors.More than 3,000 members of law enforcement agencies are on the ground. Police check posts have been set up at different points of the city to avert any untoward incidents.District Superintendent of Police (SP) Faruque Ahmed said all law enforcement agencies, including police, are in position to ensure a smooth voting environment for Cumilla City Corporation polls on Wednesday.His remarks came on Tuesday while briefing journalists at Bhasha Shoinik Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.All necessary steps have been taken by the law enforcement agencies to make sure the residents can cast their votes in a safe environment, he added.SP Faruque also said all 27 wards of the city corporation have 27 magistrates working for the polls. Besides, 3,608 members of several law enforcement agencies are working side by side.EVMs were sent to all polling centres of Cumilla ahead of the city corporation elections. Over 2 lakh voters are expected to cast their votes at 105 centres of the city.Candidates were filing allegations against each other. During the electioneering campaign, former Cumilla City Corporation Mayor and independent candidate Monirul Haque Sakku alleged that AKM Bahauddin Bahar, MP, forced people to campaign for the ruling Awami League candidate.Meanwhile, AL candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat claimed that his rival Sakku is involved in purchasing votes.As part of the move, the EC has issued notices to AL candidates and campaigners.But, the EC was facing a helpless situation as it 'cannot take any action' against lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar as he violated EC's order and campaigned for the AL mayoral candidate in breach of the electoral code of conduct.It will be the third election of the Cumilla City Corporation since its formation in 2011. The last Cumilla city election was held on March 30 in 2017. BNP leader Monirul Haque Sakku was elected mayor for the second term in the polls.