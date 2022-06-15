Tax on rice import set to go

Following the decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her official approval to the proposal, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) under the Finance Ministry is likely to waive the entire import tax on rice within a day or two.

The Food Ministry on Tuesday forwarded the proposal with the PM's approval to the NBR for issuing a gazette notification exempting import tax on rice to ease rice import to enhance supply of the commodity, so that price hiking trend can be controlled ensuring adequate supply in the market, according to ministry sources.

However, the ministry officials denied disclosing the percentage to be imposed for importing rice.

While talking to this correspondent on Tuesday at his office, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that the approval of Prime Minister had been received. The proposal was forwarded to the NBR for issuing gazette. Once the NBR issues the gazette, the intending traders and importers would be given permission for importing rice.

Earlier on June 6 this year, the Food Ministry forwarded a proposal to the PMO for her approval on waiving the import tax on rice to allow private importers to bring rice at 'zero tax' after the meeting of Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) held with the Food Minister in the chair.

According to ministry officials, the PMO cleared the proposal on Monday and sent back to the ministry.

Earlier in last year, the importers imported around 7.0 lakh tonnes of rice against the permits issued for importing around 16.90 lakh tonnes.

The ministry officials claimed that the importers who were permitted for importing rice last year were not interested to bring rice paying 37.5pc import tax as the price stands higher due to the import tax. Considering the situation, the ministry decided to exempt entire tax and import rice at zero tax.

Usually, the Bangladeshi importers need to pay 67.5pc import tax for importing rice from abroad to discourage the rice traders, so that the farmers can get proper price of their crops. As a result, the price of imported rice stands at too high. Once the tax is exempted, the importers would be encouraged.

The Food Ministry officials said that initially it has a target of importing around 20 lakh tonnes of rice. however, the import process will remain open until the rice market is stabilized.










