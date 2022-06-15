Lawyer gets bail

A Dhaka court granted bail to lawyer Yasin Arafat Bhuiyan in a case filed over mob beating of a traffic police sergeant and two policemen in Dhaka's Jurain area last week.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted bail after a hearing.

Former Dhaka Bar President Kazi Nazibullah Hiroo moved his bail plea in the court

On June 8 another female lawyer Advocate Yasmin Jahan Nishat Bhuiyan was granted bail in the case.

On the same day, the court granted three days remand for the lawyer advocate Yasin Arafat Bhuiyan.

Sergeant Ali came under attack from a group of people in Dhaka's Jurain area following an altercation with commuters on a motorcycle.