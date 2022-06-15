APS MR Baroi of ex-minister Nahid sacked for absence

The assistant personal secretary (APS) of former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid has been sacked on charges of remaining absent in the workplace for nearly one year and misconduct.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the notification, APS Manmath Ranjan Baroi, an officer of BCS education cadre and assistant lecturer of Khulna BL College (Culture), has remained absent from his office since April 12 of 2020, without informing the authorities.

A show-cause notice was also served as per the rules after lodging a departmental complaint.

Manmath also refrained from responding to the show-cause notice, it said.

Later, the authorities concerned served the show-cause notice for the second time and sent it to his permanent address and came to know that now he is not staying in the country.









