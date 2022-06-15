2 remanded, 10 others sent to jail over attack on OC

Two accused were placed on a one-day remand and ten others were sent to jail in a case filed over attacking on Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohahaddpur Police Station and snatching walkie-talkie.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chawdhury passed the order after the 12 accused were produced before the court on Monday.

The remanded accuseds are Md Mostafizur Rahman, 47 and Omar Farukh, 41.

And ten accused who were sent to jail are Asik, 30, Munna, 19, Antar, 20, Khalek, 22, Mijan, 21, Shawon, 12, Nur Nabi, 22, Shahin, 22, Masud, 23 and Abul Kalam, 29.

Police detained 12 people, including a mosque 'Khatib', over an attack on Mohahaddpur Police Station OC Abul Kalam Azad at Dhaka Udyan area in the capital on Friday.

OC Abul Kalam Azad came under attack at Dhaka Udyan area in Mohammadpur on Friday when his forces tried to obstruct a procession brought out by devotees after Jum'a prayer. The procession was brought out in protest against the derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (SM) by two BJP leaders in India.