An anti-mosquito drive will be conducted in the DSCC area from Wednesday to control the spread of Aedes mosquitoes, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has announced.

The drive will be conducted simultaneously in ten zones under DSCC, said Taposh while speaking at a program on mosquito control.

He also urged all to notice every corner in alleys and roof gardens and destroy the breeding places of Aedes mosquito. -UNB