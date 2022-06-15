

Country performs poor in EPI



It not only portrays our utter negligence and sheer indifference towards environment management, but also hardly matches our numerable pledges made in international summits and forums under the banner of green and sustainable environment management.



However, in the latest EPI report Bangladesh has ranked 177 out of 188 countries with neighbouring India binned to the rock bottom. Denmark has topped performance index list.



The EPI ranking is a bi-annual report produced by researchers of Yale and Columbia universities in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.



The ranking has been reportedly prepared based on 10 categories including air quality, water and sanitation, heavy metals, biodiversity and habitat, forests, fisheries, climate and energy, air pollution, water resources and agriculture.



Markings in the performance index list of different countries are done by averaging points scored in each of these 10 parameters. This year, Bangladesh scored an overall 23.10 points - miles behind 77.90 by Denmark.



Worryingly enough, such poor performance of Bangladesh on environmental issues seems to have turned into a regular affair. The country ranked 179 out of 180 countries in the same index in 2018 and 2020.



As much as it is agonizing, it is equally important for our environment ministry and policy makers to promptly investigate and identify the actual reasons behind our repeated poor performance in EPI.



In full agreement with environmental experts, we also believe that little enforcement of environment laws and failure to prevent growing pollution are two key reasons behind our poor ranking.



In particular, poor air quality has become the biggest environmental threat to human health in the country, turning from bad to worse by the hour.



However, worsening air quality is regularly doing round in the media. A report lately published in this daily on air pollution specifically mentioned that how it directly affects reproductive health.



Bangladesh also lags behind other countries in terms of noise pollution too. In order to improve country's environment, there is no alternative to immediately tackle and reduce these two distinct types of pollutions.



Environment is directly linked to public health and better life expectancy. We believe, there is no alternative to ensuring proper environment to prove our country liveable.



No denying of the fact that country's development goal is on the right track, but such rapid development is taking place by incurring massive destruction of the environment. That's why it must be taken into account that this development process does not adversely impact our environment. Lest we forget, development coming at the cost of irreversible environment damage can never be sustainable.



Though long overdue, but now it is time we translate our numerous environmental pledges into reality.

