

On solid waste management in urban areas



80 percent of children working on waste sites in Bangladesh suffered from respiratory illnesses, lung diseases, and high levels of lead in their blood (ILO).



Scavenger Children working on waste sites will come into contact with these hazardous elements on a daily basis for extended periods of time. The longer and more consistent the exposure, the more likely they will become ill.



Bangladesh's urban areas generate approximately 25,000 tonnes of solid waste per day, which equates to 170 kg per capita per year.



Dhaka generates one-quarter of the country's urban waste. Due to high population growth and increased per capita waste generation, total urban solid waste is expected to reach 47,000 tonnes per day by 2025. Bangladesh's annual per capita plastic consumption in urban areas tripled to 9kg in 2020 from 3kg in 2005, according to World Bank.



Every day, millions of bags are dumped in four rivers around the Dhaka city, with a large portion of them ending up in drains, lakes, and rivers. Again, toxic chemicals and radioactive materials can be found in hospital and clinical waste.



In Bangladesh, the city corporation is primarily responsible for waste collection and management. Despite limited waste management services, door-to-door community waste collection from households to local trash cans is regarded as a success.



Informal waste recycling systems are also extremely beneficial in terms of waste recycling and job creation for the poor.



To achieve the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goal, urban local governments must design proper waste disposal methods and invest adequately over the next decade.



According to the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 11, we must "make cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable."



One of the major areas that needs significant improvement to achieve this goal is safe waste disposal. Add to that the climate change impact of methane and CO2 from poorly managed waste: within ten years, dumpsites could be responsible for up to a tenth of manmade greenhouse gas emissions.



Bangladesh should implement a long-term strategy (consisting of five interconnected strategies research, advocacy, capacity building, communication and intervention strategies) of Climate Change and Solid Waste Management Programmes under the City Corporation.



This strategy would include a mission, vision, and theory of change, and it would be a living document that would evolve and improve over time.



On solid waste management in urban areas



The climate smart community's goal is to use climate adaptation and mitigation technologies with the goal of eventually converting a community to be climate-smart, which focuses on maximizing the use of natural resources without depleting the community's natural systems' capacity to be sustainable.



City Corporations have been working on another unique approach known as the 'Clean, Green, and Safe Approach,' which is applicable for both rural and urban settings, as well as in both community and schools, to ensure that children, community are sensitized to ensure that the environment is clean, green, and safe for all.



Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R) approach is an important component of modern waste reduction.



Collecting recyclable materials that would otherwise be considered waste, sorting and processing recyclables into raw materials such as fibers, manufacturing raw materials into new products, and purchasing recycled products are all examples of recycling.



Integrated Sustainable Waste Management (ISWM) -City Corporations should take the issue of ISWM very seriously, strengthening operational procedures, adopting innovative technologies, and involving local communities, NGOs, and private sectors in proper solid waste management.



A scientific system for organic waste collection from home to home has been established. Composting organic waste is available in some facilities across the country.



Furthermore, some farmers have joined forces to improve and expand the use and production of compost across the country. Instead, if this organic waste is composted, it could be a great source of organic fertilizer.



Anaerobic digestion is used in biogas systems to recycle organic materials, converting them into biogas, which contains both energy (gas) and valuable soil products.



Anaerobic digestion occurs naturally, in landfills, and in some livestock manure management systems, but it can be optimized, controlled, and contained with the help of an anaerobic digester.



Once capital costs are addressed and climate change adaptation, mitigation, and sustainable waste management technologies are in place, the proposed effective intervention will be self-sustaining.

Muzammel Haque, Consultant and Development Practitioner















Industry is the major source of greenhouse gases that are harmful to the environment and human health because it contains toxic substances and hazardous materials. Mercury, lead, and even arsenic, which are found in e-waste and released into the environment, can cause serious illnesses and harm to those who are exposed to them.80 percent of children working on waste sites in Bangladesh suffered from respiratory illnesses, lung diseases, and high levels of lead in their blood (ILO).Scavenger Children working on waste sites will come into contact with these hazardous elements on a daily basis for extended periods of time. The longer and more consistent the exposure, the more likely they will become ill.Bangladesh's urban areas generate approximately 25,000 tonnes of solid waste per day, which equates to 170 kg per capita per year.Dhaka generates one-quarter of the country's urban waste. Due to high population growth and increased per capita waste generation, total urban solid waste is expected to reach 47,000 tonnes per day by 2025. Bangladesh's annual per capita plastic consumption in urban areas tripled to 9kg in 2020 from 3kg in 2005, according to World Bank.Every day, millions of bags are dumped in four rivers around the Dhaka city, with a large portion of them ending up in drains, lakes, and rivers. Again, toxic chemicals and radioactive materials can be found in hospital and clinical waste.In Bangladesh, the city corporation is primarily responsible for waste collection and management. Despite limited waste management services, door-to-door community waste collection from households to local trash cans is regarded as a success.Informal waste recycling systems are also extremely beneficial in terms of waste recycling and job creation for the poor.To achieve the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goal, urban local governments must design proper waste disposal methods and invest adequately over the next decade.According to the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 11, we must "make cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable."One of the major areas that needs significant improvement to achieve this goal is safe waste disposal. Add to that the climate change impact of methane and CO2 from poorly managed waste: within ten years, dumpsites could be responsible for up to a tenth of manmade greenhouse gas emissions.Bangladesh should implement a long-term strategy (consisting of five interconnected strategies research, advocacy, capacity building, communication and intervention strategies) of Climate Change and Solid Waste Management Programmes under the City Corporation.This strategy would include a mission, vision, and theory of change, and it would be a living document that would evolve and improve over time.Effective climate change education should be provided through a suitable and low-cost environment friendly waste management system that linked the local government and private sectors for the benefit of scavenging children and a sustainable environment.The climate smart community's goal is to use climate adaptation and mitigation technologies with the goal of eventually converting a community to be climate-smart, which focuses on maximizing the use of natural resources without depleting the community's natural systems' capacity to be sustainable.City Corporations have been working on another unique approach known as the 'Clean, Green, and Safe Approach,' which is applicable for both rural and urban settings, as well as in both community and schools, to ensure that children, community are sensitized to ensure that the environment is clean, green, and safe for all.Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R) approach is an important component of modern waste reduction.Collecting recyclable materials that would otherwise be considered waste, sorting and processing recyclables into raw materials such as fibers, manufacturing raw materials into new products, and purchasing recycled products are all examples of recycling.Integrated Sustainable Waste Management (ISWM) -City Corporations should take the issue of ISWM very seriously, strengthening operational procedures, adopting innovative technologies, and involving local communities, NGOs, and private sectors in proper solid waste management.A scientific system for organic waste collection from home to home has been established. Composting organic waste is available in some facilities across the country.Furthermore, some farmers have joined forces to improve and expand the use and production of compost across the country. Instead, if this organic waste is composted, it could be a great source of organic fertilizer.Anaerobic digestion is used in biogas systems to recycle organic materials, converting them into biogas, which contains both energy (gas) and valuable soil products.Anaerobic digestion occurs naturally, in landfills, and in some livestock manure management systems, but it can be optimized, controlled, and contained with the help of an anaerobic digester.Once capital costs are addressed and climate change adaptation, mitigation, and sustainable waste management technologies are in place, the proposed effective intervention will be self-sustaining.Muzammel Haque, Consultant and Development Practitioner