

Education sector in national budget



The 4th of these six challenges is project implementation in the education and health sectors.



As a teacher and researcher, I want to focus on education in this article. According to UNESCO's recommendations, education should be at least 20 percent of the national budget and gross domestic product (GDP) at 6 percent.



In the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the education sector under the Ministry of Education have been allocated Tk 81,449crore, which is 12.01 percent of the total budget and 1.83 percent of the total GDP.



It is to be noted that the two divisions under the Ministry of Education are the Department of Secondary and Higher Education and the Department of Technical and Madrasa respectively.



Analysing the data, it is easy to say that the proposed budget did not reach the level recommended by UNESCO in the field of education.



In the outgoing financial year, the allocation for the education sector was Tk 71,954crore, which was 11.92 per cent of the total budget and 2.08 per cent of the total GDP.



The proposed budget allocation for the next financial year (as a total budget) has increased slightly compared to the outgoing fiscal year. GDP, on the other hand, has declined compared to last year.



Therefore, allocations in the education sector need to be further increased following the norms recommended by UNESCO.



The education minister said, "We are investing a lot in education, we have to invest a lot more."



I think this statement of the minister of education will undoubtedly inspire hope in the minds of teachers, educators and other people involved in education.



In other words, with this statement, the education friendly attitude of the minister has been revealed.



However, it is not clear in which statement this investment will be made in education. We think it is important to take steps to implement it by making a priority list in each department of education.



Because in this case it is necessary to clarify how these will be implemented. This is necessary in the interest of improving the overall quality of education.



In this context, the dignity and benefits of teachers can be specially mentioned.



For example, we do not understand whether the various benefits / dignity issues of MPO registered private teachers have been included in the budget education project.



These include: full festival allowance, percentage of house rent and medical allowance as per government provisions, promotion of qualified college teachers to associate professors and professors (through creation of posts in MPO policy) etc.)



However, since the issue of dignity and benefits of teachers is included in the national education policy strategy, we believe that the government must implement the national education policy strategy.



I think we have already received the good news in the speech of the Hon'ble Finance Minister. Because he said in his speech, "The biggest tool to achieve the goal of Vision-41 in the continuity of implementation of Vision-2021 is to improve the quality of education. With this goal in mind, the National Education Policy, 2010 has been formulated and it is being implemented step by step. "



However, although the statement of the finance minister has given some hope to the teachers, we strongly demand that the strategies of the National Education Policy be implemented expeditiously. Procrastination is not desirable in this case.



We want the national budget to prioritize important issues such as the status of teachers, benefits, separate pay scales, promotions, separate commissions for the appointment of teachers and heads of institutions.



Teachers have long demanded nationalization of education but it is not clear whether this important issue has been considered in the national budget.



There is a lot of positivity in the budget, which is satisfactory. For example, the measures taken in the budget for children with special needs and meritorious students are really commendable. But whether there is any provision in the budget to encourage meritorious and higher degree teachers in the teaching profession could not be understood through the statement of the Hon'ble Finance Minister.



Moreover, in this 21st century, finance minister has not provided any guidelines and solutions on how to establish the principle of equality by eliminating the mountain of inequalities in the pay and benefits of teachers in both public and private education systems and in both streams.



I think the imposition of taxes on the internet, laptop computers, smart phones, etc., will disrupt the study and research of teachers, researchers, and students.



Although the proposed national budget is positive in many respects, the education sector has not been given due priority due to the failure to achieve the targets set by UNICEF and the possibility of fragmented or partial implementation of the national education policy.



However, we would like to be optimistic that the praise and constructive criticism of the budget will surely help the concerned persons of the government to make the right decision.

The writer is assistant professor, Dept of Management, Sankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla.











