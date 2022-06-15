

Globalization and social changes in Bangladesh



In general, globalization refers to the increasing integration of economies worldwide. This integration has played a role in the movement of goods, services, and capital across the international border, in addition to the movement of people and knowledge.



According to experts, it is a process that points to a beautiful development of information communication technology. Many believe that globalization is the addition of capitalism to build a global economic system. The impact of globalization in Bangladesh is positive and negative.



Globalization is also having a positive impact on the communication system of Bangladesh. With the advent of high-tech communication, the world has come very close. We can instantly learn what is happening in the farthest region or country. Different countries of the world have become like a single village, and people can share their joys and sorrows like the neighbors next door. This has been made possible by the unimaginable advancement of communication technology.



We can now easily exchange audio, video, and text from one part of the world to another through internet.



The impact of globalization on the economy of Bangladesh cannot be denied. Like the world's developing countries, our country also benefits from a borderless market. Our GDP has increased, and the garment industry is considered a means of earning foreign currencies.



EPZs (Export Processing Zones) have been hugely successful in terms of investment, employment and exports. The expansion of the free market economy has led to the development of a relationship of dependence between this country and the rest of the world.



As a result, there is no obstacle for Bangladeshi products to go to other countries. The free market economy has expanded through bilateral and multilateral relations.



Globalization is now primarily based on a robust technological foundation. The transfer of information via the internet has created an instantaneous and interconnected world of information resulting in a 24-hour trading network. This technology has dramatically changed banking and financial activities.



Various transactions of e-cash, e-banking, etc., are being conducted. As a result, the quality of service is increasing, and the waste of time, labour, and money is decreasing.



Sports have been playing an essential role in the development of international relations. Many international sports events are organized every year, and these events are broadcast worldwide by satellite and are watched live by people worldwide.



The playground became a gathering place for people from different countries and they came closer, sharing opinions, views, and friendships. Bangladesh is also a beneficiary of this opportunity.



Bangladesh has identified education as the key to prosperity and progress. As a result of globalization, donor countries are contributing to increasing our literacy rate and overall educational progress.



Various international organizations have responded with their generous support in the field of education. Deserving students are taking advantage of foreign study scholarships.



Although globalization has primarily been linked to trade, commerce, and international relations, it has now contributed to other areas, particularly the exchange of culture. Satellite television channels and the internet are bringing a variety of customs and practices to the country.



Under the influence of globalization, global culture is gradually integrating with local culture, and different cultures are constantly interacting.



One of the positive aspects of globalization is the rapid development of transportation systems. The prevalence of high-speed vehicles based on modern technology in place of those traditional vehicles is noticeable in Bangladesh. This has made communication with the internal and external world more dynamic.



Globalization has made a significant contribution to the export of human resources.



But there is some malice of globalization too. Some adverse effects of globalization are also observed in Bangladesh's society. As a result of globalization, the social system in Bangladesh is changing very fast. Family breakdown, divorce, separation, old age problems, drug addiction, terrorism, and militancy are increasing daily.



Multinational companies have set up most of their factories and manufacturing plants in other underdeveloped countries, including Bangladesh, to make more profit, but waste is not being treated scientifically.



Due to globalization, the influence of the so-called improved lifestyle, clothing, eating habits, communication system, etc., in the western world has created a kind of instability in public life in our country.



As a result of the free-market economy, the developed world freely markets products, technologies, and services in developing countries, including Bangladesh. In this case, local or domestic production, technology, and service sectors are getting sick and losing because they cannot compete.



One of the inevitable realities of the modern world is globalization. Globalization continues to influence society, politics, economy, and culture. This effect is sometimes positive and sometimes negative.



However, globalization has brought a lot of momentum in different areas of human life. Communication, travel, transportation, import-export, and exchange of information from one country to another have become much more manageable.

The writer is a researcher and

development worker.















